Amazon Not Building New York City Campus

Amazon will not build a new headquarters, known as HQ2, in Queens after mounting opposition to the plan. The New York Times was the first to report on the revelation on February 14. The company is still planning to build facilities in Northern Virginia and Nashville, in addition to continuing “to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada,” via Brian Cheung.

Amazon Thanks Both Bill de Blasio & Andrew Cuomo for Their Efforts in the Deal

An Amazon spokesperson, Jodi Seth, quoted by the New York Post said, “After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens.” Both New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, both Democrats, had actively supported the deal and worked together to push it through. A statement from Amazon announcing their decision not to move forward thanked Cuomo and de Blasio. The press release said that the pair had “worked tirelessly” to get the deal done.

Among Those Against the Project Was Popular Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Among those who had opposed the deal was popular freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In November 2018, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “From Minnesota to NYC, everyday people all over the country are organizing to resist Amazon’s predatory practices on working class communities.” A Politico report from the same time detailed that Ocasio-Cortez had met with activists against the deal to strategize on how to move forward with the opposition.

Amazon Is Not on the Lookout for a New Campus

On February 12, the Times reported that Amazon was “caught in an unexpected brawl in New York.” The company had planned to build a campus in the Long Island City section of Queens. The facility would employ 25,000 people. The Associated Press reports that Amazon is not on the lookout for a new location.

The Washington Post Had Earlier Reported that the New York Deal Was Hanging in the Balance

The Washington Post reported on February 8 that Amazon was “reconsidering” their plan due to “political and community opposition.” A February 14 statement from the company said, “A number of state and local politicians [who] have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships required to go forward.”

