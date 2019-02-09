Amelia Warren Tyagi, Elizabeth’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amelia Warren Tyagi is Elizabeth Warren’s only daughter, and her oldest child. Tyagi was born during Warren’s first marriage to Jim Warren.

Tyagi, married, has created a successful career for herself in the world of consulting, and is now the president of a consulting agency that she founded.

Here’s what you need to know about Warren’s daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi:

1. Amelia & Her Brother Alexander Were Both Born During Warren’s First Marriage

During their ten years of marriage, Jim and Elizabeth had two children together, Amelia and Alexander.

According to her book, A Fighting Chance, Warren first dated Jim when she was 13 years old and he was 17 years old. They broke up, but then rekindled their romance later on, and when he asked her to marry him when she was 19 years old, she accepted. Warren wrote in her book, “I was amazed — amazed and grateful — that he had chosen me. I said yes in a nanosecond.”

Following the acceptance of his proposal, Warren gave up her full-ride scholarship to George Washington University, and finished her undergraduate career as a student at the University of Houston, where she lived with Jim. Warren raised her daughter, Amelia, while she was finishing law school.

2. Amelia Is the Co-Founder & President of Business Talent Group

Tyagi is currently the co-founder and president of Business Talent Group, a business management consultancy based in Los Angeles.

Per her bio, Tyagi has previously worked as a management consultant, entrepreneur, and has authored several books, including one she co-authored with her mother. Amelia attended Brown University, then got a her business degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tyagi’s bio also notes that she is the chairman of Demos, a progressive think tank. It’s not clear if she’s an active member of her mother’s presidential campaign.

3. Amelia & Warren Co-Authored a Book Together, Titled ‘The Two-Income Trap’

In 2004, Warren Tyagi and her mother published a book titled The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle Class Parents Are Going Broke.

The Amazon summary for the book reads,

In this revolutionary exposé, Harvard Law School bankruptcy expert Elizabeth Warren and financial consultant Amelia Tyagi show that today’s middle-class parents are increasingly trapped by financial meltdowns. Astonishingly, sending mothers to work has made families more vulnerable to financial disaster than ever before. Today’s two-income family earns 75% more money than its single-income counterpart of a generation ago, but has 25% less discretionary income to cover living costs. This is “the rare financial book that sidesteps accusations of individual wastefulness to focus on institutional changes,” raved the Boston Globe. Warren and Tyagi reveal how the ferocious bidding war for housing and education has silently engulfed America’s suburbs, driving up the cost of keeping families in the middle class. The authors show why the usual remedies-child-support enforcement, subsidized daycare, and higher salaries for women-won’t solve the problem.

4. Warren Has Previously Said That She Doesn’t Blame Jim for Their Divorce

Warren has said in multiple interviews that she does not blame Jim for their divorce. To The Boston Globe in 2012, Warren said that Jim was “not a bad guy.” She continued, “If I wanted to do something as crazy as go to law school, then it was on me to figure out how to do that and still manage our home and our child.”

She added of their divorce, “[Jim and I] never really fought and never really had hard words; it just didn’t work.”

Warren continued, “I can’t imagine anybody putting up with me over long periods. It’s why I can never be cranky about Jim. I get it. Bruce not ­only puts up with me, God bless him, he seems to enjoy me.”

Warren’s second husband, Bruce Mann, told The Globe that he likes being the second husband, which he referred to as “H2,” because “You will look great in comparison.”

5. Amelia’s Brother, Alexander, Is a Computer Specialist

As for Alexander Warren, he is a computer specialist who married his wife in 2013, per The Globe. The publication notes that he has designed and maintained his mother’s research databases in the past, but he does not comment publicly on his mother’s political career.

Alexander lives in California with his wife, as does Amelia with her husband, Sushil, according to The Boston Globe. In one of the rare instances where she publicly spoke about her son, Warren told a humorous tale to The Globe about how he still wasn’t potty-trained at three years old. She said, “If Amelia had been more like Alex about potty training, my life would have taken a very different turn.”