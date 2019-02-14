Andrew McCabe’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew McCabe’s family includes his doctor wife, Jill, who controversially received donations from a group aligned with a friend of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The former deputy director of the FBI, McCabe was fired on March 16, 2018 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just before he was set to retire and qualify for a pension.

McCabe has countered that he believes he was fired to undermine the investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into President Donald Trump and Russia.

On February 14, 2019, McCabe was in the news again when, according to CNN, he confirmed that “there were high-level discussions at the Justice Department about recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office in the aftermath of former FBI Director James Comey’s firing.” Andrew McCable appears on 60 Minutes to discuss the matter on Sunday, February 17, 2019. All of that has sparked more interest in Andrew McCabe’s family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McCabe’s Wife Received Donations From a Clinton Ally When She Ran for State Senate

Honored to have the endorsement of @HumaneDominion, an org dedicated to making VA a more humane place for animals. pic.twitter.com/1j1yUFQjcj — Dr. Jill McCabe (@DrJillMcCabe) October 22, 2015

Andrew McCabe’s wife’s failed campaign for a Virginia Senate seat in 2015 has been criticized by some conservatives. She “received donations for a failed 2015 Senate run from a group tied to former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe,” Fox reported. Jill McCabe “ran as a Democrat for a State Senate seat in Virginia and received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a political committee run by Terry McAuliffe, a longtime ally of the Clintons,” The New York Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal has put the amount at about $500,000. This has caused controversy because McCabe, in his role at the FBI, was involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

McCabe didn’t win the race. She wrote on Twitter, “I am disappointed with the outcome tonight. I congratulate @SenRichardBlack on his victory. Thank you to all of my supporters. #chinup.” She was supported during her campaign by a slew of liberal groups.

The Atlantic published an excerpt from Andrew McCabe’s new book in which he claims President Trump called his wife a loser:

Toward the end of the conversation, the president brought up the subject of my wife. Jill had run unsuccessfully for the Virginia state Senate back in 2015, and the president had said false and malicious things about her during his campaign in order to tarnish the FBI. He said, How is your wife? I said, She’s fine. He said, When she lost her election, that must have been very tough to lose. How did she handle losing? Is it tough to lose? I replied, I guess it’s tough to lose anything. But she’s rededicated herself to her career and her job and taking care of kids in the emergency room. That’s what she does. He replied in a tone that sounded like a sneer. He said, ‘Yeah, that must’ve been really tough. To lose. To be a loser.’

Andrew McCabe was also mentioned in one of the controversial texts that FBI agent Peter Strzok sent to lawyer Lisa Page. The pair’s texts disparaged Donald Trump. “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok said in the text message referencing McCabe. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

McCabe told CNN he thought the criticism of his wife was unfair. “In May, when Director Comey was fired and I had my own interactions with the President, he brought up my wife every time I ever spoke to him,” McCabe told CNN, emphasizing that he pushed back. “Of course, I disagreed with him. I don’t see my wife’s decision to try to enter public life to help her community (have) greater access to healthcare as a mistake or a problem.

2. McCabe’s Wife, Jill, is a Pediatrician

Found this lost dog while canvassing so stopped to call dog's owner and return the pup. #solvingproblems in #SD13 pic.twitter.com/vVH2XuCq2y — Dr. Jill McCabe (@DrJillMcCabe) November 3, 2015

Jill McCabe is a doctor. Her Twitter profile reads, “Pediatrician, mother, Democratic candidate for Virginia State Senate in District 13. #TeamMcCabe #VASEN13 #SD13.” She hasn’t posted on the page since 2015. She was a political newcomer, and this fact became an issue during the Virginia state Senate campaign.

During the election, McCabe’s opponent, Dick Black, was criticized when he mocked McCabe for not having political experience. During the election, he tweeted a graphic showing his experience side-by-side with his opponent’s, with Black listing “doctor and mother” on McCabe’s side as if this should not be considered real work.

Press conference in response to @SenRichardBlack offensive tweet. Working parents speak out. #commonsense pic.twitter.com/djt86XuNUt — Dr. Jill McCabe (@DrJillMcCabe) September 28, 2015

The campaign touted the fact that Jill McCabe was not a career politician, saying, “Jill is a pediatrician, not a career politician. As a doctor and medical administrator, she has devoted her time and energy to improving the lives of all those under her care.”

The campaign website continues: “In the hospital, Jill solves problems by listening to patients, analyzing data, and weighing the risks and benefits of every potential solution. Rather than shy away from challenging situations, Jill makes difficult decisions every day in order to advance the interests of the patients and families who place their trust in her. As our state senator, she will continue to devote herself to ensuring that your interests come first.”

3. Andrew & Hill McCabe Have Two Children

Thank you to everyone in #SD13 who votes @DrJillMcCabe today! B. Jill McCabe for State Senator! pic.twitter.com/XsY1t2NjuO — Dr. Jill McCabe (@DrJillMcCabe) November 3, 2015

Jill McCabe has posted photos of the couple’s children on social media and the campaign’s website. They have a son and a daughter.

Andrew McCabe stands to potentially lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in pension benefits from the firing, including a law enforcement enhancement and the ability to start accruing benefits at age 50, according to CNN, which added that he also might lose some medical coverage as a result.

MORE: McCabe learned of firing from press release. He also issued a lengthy statement, where he specifically calls out President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Jzc4bZRmS7 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) March 17, 2018

McCabe referenced his family in his statement (above) after his firing, saying they were subjected to “unrelenting assault on our reputation.”

4. Jill McCabe Knew She Wanted to Be a Doctor Since Age Five

According to her campaign website, Jill McCabe wanted to be a doctor for pretty much her entire life. “Growing up, Jill knew she wanted to be a doctor at age 5. Now, her days are spent saving lives and helping her patients. After serving as a primary care pediatrician and owning a piece of her own practice, she’s been a pediatric emergency physician for the last nine years,” the website, which is still up, said.

“Jill also serves as the Medical Director of three departments at Inova Loudoun Hospital: the Pediatric Emergency Department, the Pediatric Hospitalist Services and the outpatient Concussion Program. She also recently worked with Inova on the opening of the Pediatric Urgent Care at Dulles South; previously served as Vice Chair and Chair of Pediatrics; and serves as the Vice President of the Medical Staff,” the website added.

Jill had so much fun meeting voters in #Leesburg. There was a ton of great energy! #SD13 https://t.co/GmIoczqH54 pic.twitter.com/4LRSy7zU30 — Dr. Jill McCabe (@DrJillMcCabe) July 4, 2015

“In her role as an administrator, Jill has collaborated with her colleagues to provide care and achieve patient satisfaction at the top of the Inova Health Care System. She works each day to improve the quality of patients’ care, while meeting the needs of our community on their toughest days.”

5. Jill McCabe Loves Biking & Her Husband Was an FBI Agent Since 1996

It is such an honor to meet so many amazing people in Virginia's 13th district. #SD13 #canvassing #drjillmccabe pic.twitter.com/BBeJbkTG2Q — Dr. Jill McCabe (@DrJillMcCabe) October 26, 2015

Jill McCabe’s website says she “loves spending time with her family, taking her kids to swim meets and music lessons, and riding her bike.”

According to the FBI, Andrew McCabe “served as Acting Director of the FBI from May 9 to August 2, 2017. Following his time in this position, he resumed his previous role of deputy director, overseeing all FBI domestic and international investigative and intelligence activities.”

Andrew McCabe “joined the FBI as a special agent in 1996. He began his career in the New York Field Office, where he investigated and supervised organized crime matters. During the course of his career, Mr. McCabe has held leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Division, the National Security Branch, and the Washington Field Office, and has also served as the FBI’s associate deputy director,” the FBI says.