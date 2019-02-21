Aubrianne Moore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kent County officials have confirmed that Aubrianne Marie Moore, 28, shot and killed her three young daughters Monday before turning the rifle on herself in a triple murder-suicide that has family, friends and the community reeling.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a medical examiner determined the deaths of Alaina Rau, 2, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Kryie Roder, 9, “were homicides and the death of their mother was a suicide.

Moore, of Cedar Springs, Michigan, had a history of mental illness and was recently hospitalized. A social worker believed left untreated, she was a danger to herself and others.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say She Shot Her Babies With a Hunting Rifle in the Woods

The bodies of the three girls and their mother were found Monday in Solon Township, a small community north of Grand Rapids.

According to the Kent County Sheriff, Moore used a bolt-action hunting-style rifle to kill her children in an area of woods and then, loaded their dead bodies into her vehicle.

Police said Moore then drove to her boyfriend’s house, and there, shot herself.

2. A Social Worker Tried to Have Her Committed for a Mental Illness. Cassidy & Kyrie’s Father Said Moore Was a Loving Mother & Not a Monster

According to WLNS, in September of 2018, a social worker opened a probate file in Newaygo court to have Moore “committed to a psychiatric hospital.”

The station reported the “petition for mental health treatment” noted that Moore was “dangerous” and it was reported that a “clinical certificate,” part of the filing, read she’d been diagnosed with “unspecified schizophrenia.”

WLNS obtained records that show she was hospitalized last fall and while there, the social worker began the process of commitment.

Brandon Rodery told WLNS that Moore was a caring mother who loved her children. He was having a hard time fathoming how she could do what the police said she did. But added he was aware she was mentally ill and “not in her right mind.”

“She was so protective. This is the last thing I would’ve expected. She loved her kids. That’s why I don’t understand what happened,” he told the news site. But added that she was ill and he wasn’t sure she had mental health care after her hospitalization. He said she may have not been taking her medication. He told the local media that he did not want to see her seen as something she was not.

“I don’t want to try to justify any of this. She wasn’t in her right mind or she wouldn’t have done it. I don’t want her to be portrayed as a monster or anything like that.”

3. Moore Had Become Increasingly Paranoid & Suffered From Hallucinations & Had Irrational Fears

In the court records obtained by WLNS, the petition to have her committed read, in part, that based on her mental illness, “the individual can reasonably be expected within the near future to intentionally or unintentionally seriously physically injure self or others and has engaged in an act or acts or made significant threats that are substantially supportive of this expectation.”

The social worker wrote that Moore was keeping her kids home from school “because the television told her there would be a school bus accident today.” She also lay awake at night “believing people will break into her home.” She was not eating and believed she was being poisoned.

She was ordered to be hospitalized for up to 60 days by a judge with follow-up treatment after her discharge. It’s reported that she was in the hospital but for how long is not clear and it’s also not known if she sought out aftercare.

4. A GoFundMe Page Has Been Set up to Help Pay Funeral Costs

The GoFundMe was created by the children’s uncle.

“My name is Joseph Graham and on Monday, 02/18/2019, I was interrupted doing homework to receive the worst and most heartbreaking news I could have ever imagined. I lost my nieces, and the world lost 3 beautiful angels; Kyrie Rodery (8), Cassidy Rodery (6), and Alaina Rau (2). No one understands and no one ever will understand but what I am trying to accomplish is to give my family and the Rau family some sort of support. At the very least I’m praying to cover funeral costs with this, but anything in excess will be used for legal purposes (trying to figure out how Aubrianne was neglected by doctors and treated to a lesser degree of help than what she needed),” he wrote.

“My family is not the only one who is suffering, though. Another man named Steven Rau lost his daughter Alaina and he lost his girlfriend, Aubrianne Moore, who was neglected by professional doctors. Steven and countless others from his family and friends were affected. There is no set number amount of people hurt because this should affect everyone who reads it. If all you can do is pray and pass the word on, we can prevent this from ever happening again. The big goal is 15K but my entire family and the entire Rau family would appreciate 50 dollars or even 5. Even if all you can spare is some prayers, that’s equally as appreciated. Please pass this on and please pray for the Rau family and my family and the community of Cedar Springs and all surrounding communities. God bless you all for so much as even reading this story.”

5. Some, While Mourning the Children, Were Compassionate Toward Moore Based on her Illness

Many comments on Moore’s Facebook page included poignant statements about mental illness with many suggesting that not getting the help she needed. Some of her own posts point to perhaps suffering she was experiencing and signs of mental illness.

On that post, commenters now are crying for the children, and for Moore.

“You poor thing! Too late, but I hear you, in the words you shared in that picture. I wish the people in your life would have supported you, and that our mental health system hadn’t failed you. Your soul is at rest.”