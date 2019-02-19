Bernie Sanders’ Age Would Make Him the Oldest U.S. President

If Bernie Sanders were to win the 2020 presidential election, he would be older on his first day in office than any previous president was on his last day in office. On his final day as president, Ronald Reagan was 77 years, 7 months and 9 days old — the standing record for oldest president in office. While on his first day in office, January 20, 2021, Sanders would be 79 years, 4 months and 12 days old.

Sanders Will Turn 79 Just Before the 2020 Election

When Americans go to the polls on November 3, 2020, Sanders will be 79 years, 1 month and 25 days old. Sanders announced his second run for the presidency on February 19, 2019, at 77, in an email to followers that read in part, “I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least a million people from across the country.”

Donald Trump Was the Oldest Person to Be Elected President of the U.S.

Donald Trump was the oldest person to be elected president of the U.S. At his January 2017 inauguration, he was 70 years, 7 months and 6 days old. The previous record holder was Reagan, who was 69 years, 11 months and 14 days old when he took the oath of office on January 20, 1981.

Rounding out the top five oldest U.S. presidents at time of inauguration are William Henry Harrison, 68 years, 0 months and 24 days, who died a month after taking office; James Buchanan, 65 years, 10 months and 10 days; and George H.W. Bush, 64 years, 3 months and 7 days.

If Donald Trump Served a Full 2nd Term, He Would Become the Oldest Person to Serve as President

Should Donald Trump win re-election in November 2020 and serve a full second term, he would be the oldest person to ever hold the office of president. On his last in office in January 2025, Trump would be 78 years, 7 months and 7 days. He would surpass Reagan as being the oldest person by nearly one year in age.

If Sanders wins in 2020 and serves two full terms, he will be 87 years, 4 months and 12 days old when he is replaced by his successor in January 2029.

If the 2016 election had been won by Hillary Clinton, she would have been the second oldest person to take office, behind Reagan, at 69 years, 2 months and 25 days old.

On average, most U.S. presidents are between the ages of 46 and 58 at the beginning of their presidencies.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side