Watch: Bernie Sanders Says He’ll Bring a Lie Detector To a Debate with Trump

While participating in a CNN town hall moderated by Wolf Blitzer, Sanders was asked how he would debate President Donald Trump if they were together on the presidential debate stage.

Watch his answer below:

Wolf: how will you engage with Trump on a debate stage? Bernie: We'll bring a lie detector, it will go beep. #SandersTownHall pic.twitter.com/E5qu1JlEVC — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 26, 2019

If he’s on the debate stage with Trump how will he engage him? “Well, I’ll bring a lie detector along,” Sanders said, talking about how the detector would be beeping during their debate. But then he got more serious.

“I have conservative friends, they’re honest friends, they believe what they believe and I believe what I believe… That’s democracy.”

Not all Trump supporters are racist or sexist, he said. It’s important to reach across the divide and work together.

But during a debate, he will hold Trump accountable for promises he hasn’t kept, especially promises he’s broken about health care, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

“Holding him accountable would be a good start in that debate.”

If you’ve watched the town hall, you may be wondering what’s next for Sanders? The answer is a lot.

Sanders will be hosting rallies in Brooklyn and Chicago this weekend. Bernie Sanders’ first event will be in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn College East Quad on Saturday, March 2. The Brooklyn event will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn College East Quad (2900 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.) You can RSVP for the Brooklyn rally on Bernie’s 2020 page here. Entrance will still be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3. This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.