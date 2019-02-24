Bernie Sanders’ Rallies Are Starting Again: See the Times & How to Attend in Chicago & Brooklyn

Bernie Sanders has just announced that he’s running for President of the United States in 2020 and not only has he raised $6 million in the first 24 hours, but he also already has two rallies planned to kick off his campaigns. Here are details about the rallies and how to attend. The information was not yet available on Bernie Sanders’ official website as of the time of publication. (We will share live streams and details about how to watch online, along with photos of the rallies, in future stories. See the end of this article for more details.)

Bernie Sanders’ first event will be in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn College East Quad on Saturday, March 2. Sanders went to school at Brooklyn College for one year before transferring to the University of Chicago, so he’s going back to his roots for this event, Fox 32 shared.

The Brooklyn event will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn College East Quad (2900 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.) Here’s a map of where the event will take place:

You can RSVP for the Brooklyn rally on Bernie’s 2020 page here.

ITS HAPPENING: @BernieSanders will hold a his FIRST campaign rally at Brooklyn College in Brooklyn on Saturday, March 2 at 11:30am. Doors at 10. Show up… very early.https://t.co/iw7OmO71E1 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 24, 2019

Even though doors open at 10 a.m., it’s likely that lines will be long to get inside, so you may want to show up early. Some people are already talking about getting plane tickets to attend.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3. This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.

You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

A ride-share thread for the event has started here. And this article details how to get to the Navy Pier, where the rally will take place. Details about ADA accommodations will be available soon, the Illinois Progressive Network said.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that rallies this early on are unusual because candidates typically need to do private fundraising before they can host a big public event. But because Sanders already has the grassroots support in place and more than $6 million donated, he can skip right to the big events.

Note that although you can RSVP for these events, it does not guarantee that you’ll get a seat at either rally. You’ll still want to show up early to make sure you can attend.

Sanders will be on a CNN town hall on Monday night.

We will share live streams and details about how to watch online, along with photos of the rallies, in future stories.