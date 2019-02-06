Bernie Sanders at the State of the Union 2019 [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders is known for having some interesting and almost comical expressions during State of the Union events. Tonight he will be delivering his own SOTU response after Stacey Abrams delivers the official SOTU response. Here are some photos of Sanders during tonight’s State of the Union.

At times, he looked pretty uncomfortable. Some people joked that he looked like he was vaping.

Apparently this was his expression while Trump was talking about the economy.

Let's check in with Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand, as President Trump talks about how great the economy is in his #SOTU pic.twitter.com/urJ6u6Yxno — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) February 6, 2019

You’ve got to wonder what he was writing.

At one point, cameras focused in closely on Sanders when Trump announced that the United States would never be socialist.

(It’s worth noting that Sanders is a Democratic Socialist, which involves wanting certain socialist programs like Medicare for All. This is different from traditional communism, which is a completely different concept.)

Sanders did not look happy during Trump’s speech.

When Trump said the USA would never be a socialist country and the camera automatically zoomed in on Bernie Sanders. #SOTU? ? pic.twitter.com/dtR1L4Ixgt — Ruben (@RubenFigueroa) February 6, 2019

It will be interesting to see what he says in his response later.

But some loved seeing Sanders on their screen, even if he didn’t look happy.

I saw Bernie and squealed I love himso much ..trump its past his bedtime shut tf up #SOTU pic.twitter.com/UM4A3diqxh — Harrie-bear? (@stylesforyo) February 6, 2019

This is a developing story.