Bradley Cooper & Gaga Memes, Photos: They Looked So Close

Bradley Cooper is taken, right? We all know he showed up at Oscars 2019 with his insanely beautiful model girlfriend, Irina Shayk, on his arm (and his mom.)

Furthermore, Irina and Bradley have been an item since 2015, and she’s the mother of his only kid. So, we’re reading too much into Cooper’s insanely intense body language at the Academy Awards with his co-star, Lady Gaga… right? After all, Shayk sat in between Bradley and Gaga in the audience. They embraced after the song Shallow won an Academy Award.

But that other body language…you know, between Bradley and Gaga…

You can judge for yourself by looking at some of the photos from the Oscars of Gaga and Cooper, who performed their crazy romantic song Shallow together on stage.

The two shared a pretty meteoric chemistry in their movie A Star is Born. Let’s just say they replicated that on stage – and then some. They held hands as they walked on stage. And that was just the start of it.

Are they an item? Irina being on Bradley’s arm would seem to indicate they’re not. However, Gaga broke up with her fiance shortly before the Oscars, and that also sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

First of all, here’s a reminder that Cooper is, yes, taken. He looked pretty intimate with Shayk too.

Still, fans couldn’t help but notice the fiery chemistry between Cooper and Gaga on stage at the Oscars. Sometimes, body language speaks volumes.

Goodness.

They seemed close back stage. They seemed close on stage. They seemed close in the audience.

They were close before the Oscars too. They were together at an Oscars pre-party (not surprising since they starred together in a nominated movie). However, US Magazine reported, via a source, that Cooper and Gaga were “in a corner together all night. They looked so close, they almost seem like a couple.”

However, People Magazine reported the pair were hanging with other celebrities in a group, although they did share a toast. She was seen dining that night with other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger, according to People.

Their body language has been intense before.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gaga Is Single Even if Bradley’s Not

Lady Gaga was dating Christian Carino, but she’s not anymore. Carino is a talent agent. Gaga’s rep told People Magazine, “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end…There’s no long dramatic story.”

Another source told People: “Their friends knew they weren’t going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.” He was so entranced with her, in fact, that he got a tattoo of her face inked on his arm. They were said to be engaged in 2017.

That made Lady Gaga officially single in time for the Oscars.

The Memes & GIFS Flew

Bradley Cooper after Gaga thanked everyone in the room instead of singling him out as the 1 person in a room of 100 pic.twitter.com/Lprstq7QmM — Jeffrey Andrés Guzmán (@jeffreyaguzman) February 25, 2019

It didn’t take long for Twitter to go into overdrive about Cooper and Gaga.

"Gaga and Bradley are the Virtue and Moir of this year" -a real thing i just thought to myself, i'm so sorry pic.twitter.com/KKE3E0dUGw — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) February 25, 2019

There was THAT look.

Bradley Cooper 100% sleeping on the sofa tonight. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVWJp53Wb — Alec Flood (@AlecFlood) February 25, 2019

The caption writers had fun.

Poor Irina.

Bradley Cooper's girlfriend is having a tougher week than Zion Williamson's shoes pic.twitter.com/Ia4PDFD0sZ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 25, 2019

Get a room already!

Lady Gaga’s Tattoo Could Be a Sign, Some Think

On Valentine’s Day, Lady Gaga got a new tattoo of a rose in honor of the song La Vie en Rose, which she first attracts Cooper’s character’s attention by singing in their movie. Of course, some fans took that as a secret message from Gaga to Cooper, but who knows. Gaga was singing that song when Cooper first met her too. She performed Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” at a benefit concert in 2016, Elle Magazine reported.

There’s No Question That Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Like Each Other

Even if they aren’t romantically involved or destined to be, there’s no question that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga like each other – a lot.

“I was blown away, like in that old Maxell cassette commercial where the guy’s hair is blown back,” Cooper told W Magazine of the moment. “I called her agent the next day and said, ‘Can I go to her house and meet her right away?'” he recalled to W, adding that soon they were eating spaghetti and meatballs together at her house. They sang Midnight Special together, and Cooper admits he was nervous (who wouldn’t be?).

“I’m from an Italian background, and so is she. We were immediately comfortable with each other. We made a kind of deal: I believed in her as an actress, and she believed in me as a musician,” he told W.

Gaga enthused about Cooper on Instagram, writing, “I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful.”

She’s repeatedly used this quote when describing Cooper: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.”

They bonded over the similarities between their backgrounds. It turns out they’re both from Italian families and hail from the east coast.

She told People Magazine: “We had instant chemistry when I met him. As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

Cooper has gushed about Gaga too, once saying to Good Morning America: “I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her, because that’s quite a vessel to go through. Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

He told People Magazine: “I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.”