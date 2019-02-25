Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga: Their Quotes About Each Other

Fans hoping that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga might secretly be dating (after all, they had crazy chemistry in their movie A Star is Born) had to deal with reality at Oscars 2019: The woman on Bradley Cooper’s arm was the mother of his child – his girlfriend since 2015 – model Irina Shayk.

The pair looked pretty comfortable – and great – together on the red carpet with Bradley’s mom.

The rumors of a wished-for secret romance sparked when Gaga and her fiance broke up shortly before the Oscars, leaving her single on the big day. However, despite the fact that Cooper looks very taken, the on-screen pair have gushed about each other repeatedly in interviews off-screen.

Here are are some of the quotes from Cooper about Gaga and vice versa:

Gaga Says Cooper ‘Sang His Heart Out’ on Their Movie

Gaga enthused about Cooper on Instagram, writing, “I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful.”

Gaga Has a Quote She Repeats a Lot When Referring to Cooper & It’s a Flattering One

Gaga seems to have a favorite line when referring to Cooper. She’s repeatedly used this quote when describing Cooper: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.”

Gaga Says She Had Instant Chemistry With Cooper

Lady Gaga and Cooper bonded over the similarities between their backgrounds.

Lady Gaga told People Magazine: “We had instant chemistry when I met him. As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

Gaga has also described her connection with Cooper as an “instant connection.”

“Our friendship is exactly what set the tone for this film,” she told People. “He’s such a wonderful person. He says it to me in the movie, he says, ‘All you gotta do is trust me.’ I trusted him the whole time. He pulled things out of me that I never thought that I even had.”

She added to People: “He’s a wonderful person, but as a filmmaker, he is just spectacular, and also as a singer and songwriter. I couldn’t believe the voice that came out of him. As I watched him become a musician making this film, it was an honor.”

Cooper Has Called Gaga a ‘Friend for Life’

Here are some of the things Cooper has said about Gaga:

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her, because that’s quite a vessel to go through. Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.” (On Good Morning America)

“I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.” (To People Magazine)

“I think the biggest thing I learned is that sky’s the limit if you find a companion artistically, and you have a project,” said Cooper of Gaga to People. “There is no dreaming too big. What people can do together is so much more powerful than what they can do by themselves.”

Gaga’s Tattoo

It’s not a quote, but it might be a statement. On Valentine’s Day, Lady Gaga got a new tattoo of a rose in honor of the song La Vie en Rose, with which she first attracts Cooper’s character’s attention with a singing performance in their movie. Of course, some fans took that as a secret message from Gaga to Cooper, but who knows. Gaga was singing that song when Cooper first met her too. She performed Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” at a benefit concert in 2016, Elle Magazine reported.