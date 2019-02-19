Brenda Hamilton: Teacher Dies in North Carolina Animal Attack

Brenda Hamilton is a 77-year-old North Carolina teacher who died after she was attacked by an unknown animal.

Hamilton, a Beaufort County English teacher at Pungo Christian Academy, died Monday from injuries she sustained in the attack, WITN reported.

Hamilton had taught at Pungo Christian Academy since 1968.

The attack took place outside of Pantego three days earlier on Friday at around 5:47 am, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Beaufort County EMS and Paramedics arrived to find 77 yr old Brenda Hamilton of Pantego suffering from severe injuries as a result of the attack,” the statement said.

“Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators along with North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Officers and Biologist responded to the scene to investigate what kind of animal attacked Hamilton,” the statement continued. “At this time preliminary DNA testing facilitated by NC Wildlife Biologist has eliminated any wild animals indigenous to the area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing to investigate to determine which, if any domestic K9s in the area may have attacked Hamilton.”

Officials Don’t Know What Kind of Animal Killed Brenda Hamilton

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission performed DNA tests on Hamilton’s injuries and were unable to determine what animal killed the teacher.

Officials previously said they believed Hamilton was killed by a domesticated animal but deputies say the DNA testing does not differentiate between domesticated dogs and wild dogs, wolves, or coyotes.

Deputies are collecting DNA from dogs in the area to determine if any of them were behind the attack.

“This office previously received information from the NC Wildlife Resources, that the preliminary DNA testing found domestic K9 DNA on the victim’s clothing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Investigators learned this morning that information was incorrect, K9 DNA was found on Mrs. Hamilton’s clothing, however the testing does not differentiate between wild K9s such as wolf or coyote indigenous to the area and domestic K9s that may live in the area. At present Sheriff’s Investigators are collecting DNA from domestic K9s in the area for further testing.”

Pungo Christian Academy: Hamilton Was Our ‘Matriarch’

The Pungo Christian Academy issued a statement praising Hamilton’s decades-long dedication to the school and its community.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share our precious Mrs. Hamilton has gained her wings,” the school said in a statement on Facebook. “She has always been our Pungo angel, but now she is rejoicing with her maker in heaven. Anyone who knew her has no doubt that when she enter the gates of heaven, she was welcome with these words…’Well done my good and faithful servant…well done.'”

“The family is very appreciative of the prayers and support offered to them during this difficult time,” the statement added. “Please continue to keep them in your prayers. Also, please keep the Raider family in your prayers as Mrs. Hamilton was the matriarch of PCA. She will be missed.”

READ NEXT: Rookie Teacher, 23, Charged With Statutory Rape of Student, 16, After Just 95 Days on The Job