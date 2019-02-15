Chelsie Leroy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsie Leroy is a Missouri drama teacher charged with statutory rape after having sex with a 16-year-old student in a high school theater, The Springfield News-Leader reports.

The Southwest High School student told investigators that he had sex with Leroy on two different days.

She had only been employed by the school district for 95 days.

A feature story on Leroy published in the Barry County Advertiser just a week before her employment was terminated by the school said she was hand-picked to take over the school’s theater program.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chelsie Leroy is Accused of Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student in School Theater

According to charging documents, the 16-year-old Southwest High School student told Barry County Sheriff’s Detective Andeola Cole that Leroy texted him just “two to three weeks after the first day of school,” The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The student said that about a week later he and Leroy kissed.

A week after that, the two kissed again and had a sexual encounter in the “little theater” room at the high school.

The student told the detective that he had sex with Leroy a second time in the same room a week later.

2. Leroy Was Charged With Two Counts of Statutory Rape

Leroy, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher.

If convicted, Leroy faces seven years in prison for each statutory rape charge and four years in prison for each sexual contact with a student charge.

A warrant for Leroy’s arrest was issued on February 8 but as of February 15 she had not been arrested or booked.

Leroy is expected to appear in court on February 20.

3. Leroy Has Been Employed by The School For Just 3 Months

Leroy had been employed by the school for just 95 days before her arrest, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Court documents referred to Leroy as a “substitute teacher with extra duties as a drama teacher.”

School District Superintendent Tosha Tilford told the News-Leader that Leroy was employed from August 6 to December 20 as a substitute teacher at a pay rate of $90 per day.

Leroy obtained a substitute certification from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

4. Leroy Was Profiled in a Local Newspaper Just 1 Week Before Her Teaching Job Was Terminated

A profile in the Barry County Advertiser published on December 12 revealed that Leroy had been handpicked to become the new director of the Southwest Little Theater with a production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” kicking off on December 14.

The profile said Barry began studying at Crowder College before transferring to Missouri Southern State University. She was expected to graduate by May 2019, according to the report.

“This is technically still my student teaching,” Leroy told the outlet. “Through that, I’ve had to be observed by my university as well as my cooperating teacher.”

5. Leroy Said ‘Parents and Students Worried’ About Her Taking the Job

Leroy told The Barry County Advertiser that she faced resistance after longtime drama teacher Wyatt Hester asked her to apply for the position.

“There were parents and students worried,” Leroy told the outlet. “I had students that wanted to drop the class when they found out that Mr. Hester wasn’t going to be returning.”

“Thankfully, once the year got started, everyone saw that I was continuing the work Mr. Hester had been doing,” she added.

