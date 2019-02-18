Is Chick-fil-A Open on Presidents Day?

Chick-fil-A is open today, Presidents Day 2019. Most locations will be open for normal business hours on Monday, February 18. However, various Chick-fil-A locations might have different hours. You can look up your local Chick-fil-A here.

Chick-fil-A Is Closed all Day on 3 Major Holidays & Is Always Closed on Sundays

As previously reported by Heavy, the company observes three holidays a year in which it is closed for the entire day. Those holidays are Easter Sunday, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving Day.

Although Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays, the fast food chain doesn’t close for every major holiday. If a holiday happens to fall on a Sunday, however, all locations will be closed on that day.

The chain previously explained why it is closed on Sundays in its blog called “Chicken Wire.”

“Every Chick-fil-A restaurant closes on Sundays, so Team Members are guaranteed at least one weekend day to spend outside of the restaurant. The tradition dates back to Truett Cathy’s original restaurant, The Dwarf Grill, which closed on Sundays because the diner was open 24 hours a day, and he wanted to give his team a day off to rest and to worship if they choose. Chick-fil-A also believes in using that day off to strengthen communities, both close to home and throughout the cities its restaurants serve. In that spirit, sometimes Operators make exceptions when their communities are in need,” reads the post, in part.

Chick-fil-A Was Established in 1946 in Georgia & Is a Chain in More Than a Dozen States

Originally founded in 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, Chick-fil-a is a fast food restaurant chain known primarily for its chicken sandwiches. In the more than 70 years since, the concept has developed into more than 2,200 locations in more than a dozen states, as well as international locations in Canada and South Africa.

“Guests in both cities will still be able to order catering at any of the local Chick-fil-A restaurants, but the new locations will serve as hubs for catering and delivery,” according to a news post on the company’s website.

The chain announced last October that it would open two new prototype locations, in Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky. These Chick-fil-a locations will not feature dining rooms, and will instead focus on catering and delivery. The Nashville location will feature a kitchen that’s roughly twice the size of a normal Chick-fil-a kitchen, according to the company’s news release.