CNN’s Version of Bernie Sanders’ SOTU Response Cuts Out Congratulations to Stacey Abrams, Includes Strange Glitches

When CNN uploaded Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union video from Tuesday night to YouTube, the video appeared to have some edits that weren’t in the original version that appeared on Sanders page. The video starts after the part where Sanders thanked Stacey Abrams for her response, and also included some glitches and errors that weren’t in the original version.

Leaving out his thank you to Stacey Abrams may not seem like a big deal, until realizing that Sanders’ response was controversial among some people who felt like he was somehow disrespecting Abrams by providing his own SOTU response. In fact, Sanders has done a response after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union every year. This was a tradition and not unusual. Last year, five Democrats gave responses to Trump’s State of the Union, including the official response from Joe Kennedy III. That’s why leaving out his congratulations to Abrams in his SOTU response could be misleading to people who watched only CNN’s version.

Here is CNN’s video:

CNN’s version of Sanders’ speech begins with, “I know that this will probably not shock you, but I hate to say this, but not everything Donald Trump said tonight was true.”

Sanders’ video as shared on his YouTube channel, which you can watch below, starts differently. He begins by saying, “Let me thank all of you for joining me tonight. I know that it is late and I’m not going to go on for too long. And let me also congratulate Stacey Abrams for her very, very effective response to President Trump’s State of the Union. Now I think we all know why she would have been a wonderful governor of Georgia. I know that this will probably not shock you…”

The version shared by CNN also included some glitches and errors that were not in Sanders’ original video. These begin around 11:36 in CNN’s video and make parts of Sanders’ speech completely unwatchable.

The errors look like this:

The errors show up off and on through the rest of the video, making it difficult to hear everything Sanders said. It’s not clear what caused the errors, since these errors do not appear to be in Sanders’ original video. The comments beneath CNN’s video show confusion from viewers. One viewer wrote, “What a mess of a video CNN. Interruptions constantly… skipping the first part of the speech. You really need to get a proper copy of this and re-post, unless your goal is in fact to make Bernie less effective.” Another person wrote, “What the hell is wrong with this video? It keeps jumping around.” Someone else wrote, “Learn to code Bernie!,” apparently not realizing that those errors were not in Sanders’ original video.

Sanders’ original video aired on February 5, right after the State of the Union. CNN’s video was published on February 6.