Twitter Reacts After Debbie Wasserman Schultz Questions Michael Cohen

During Michael Cohen’s testimony today, Debbie Wasserman Schultz was one of the people who questioned Michael Cohen. Many people on Twitter were not happy because of her history with the Democratic National Convention when Bernie Sanders was running for President in 2016. Here’s a look back at what happened with the DNC and some of the reactions on Twitter to her questions to Cohen.

It's also baffling to see Debbie Wasserman Schultz in such a focal roll in this hearing after her disgraceful involvement in helping Hillary Clinton pay off & control the DNC during the 2016 Primary; which Donna Brazile revealed in her book: https://t.co/1Md9zWzcgU — Djovan Henriques (@DjovanHenriques) February 27, 2019

Donna Brazile, former DNC chairwoman, has said that the DNC primary in 2016 was “rigged” against Bernie Sanders. Brazile herself had even leaked some debate questions to Hillary Clinton before her debate with Sanders.

Brazile also said that the DNC worked closely with Clinton’s campaign because it needed the money, and Wasserman Schultz let Clinton’s campaign help cover the DNC’s debt in exchange for some level of control, the Miami Herald reported. The DNC is supposed to be impartial during Democratic presidential primaries, but Brazile said that was not the case.

In July 2016, Wasserman Schultz stepped down as chair of the DNC after Wikileaks published DNC emails that showed the organization strongly favored Clinton over Sanders during the primary. Brazile briefly served as interim chair before Tom Perez took over.

When she resigned, many supporters said the resignation was not enough. Bernie Sanders had demanded her resignation after nearly 20,000 DNC emails were released by WikiLeaks that showed she and others in the DNC had a clear bias against Sanders.

Sanders himself said that he believed Debbie Wasserman Schultz should resign:

I asked and demanded Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s resignation many, many months ago and I state that again. I don’t think she is qualified to be the chair of the DNC. Not only for these awful emails which revealed the prejudice of the DNC, but also because we need a party that reaches out to working people and young people and I don’t think her leadership style is doing that.”

However, DWS was allowed to resign after the 2016 Convention, which angered some. Meanwhile, Clinton praised DWS and gave her an honorary position.

Hillary Clinton statement on the resignation of DNC head after collusion scandal emerging from WikiLeaks' #DNCLeak pic.twitter.com/fL5uZMGEj1 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 24, 2016

So after all of that history, many people were unhappy to see DWS questioning Cohen today. Here are some reactions:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz practically put him in office by not bringing states practising voter disenfranchisement to court. She has nothing to do with this turn against their plan. — Matthew Stidham (@stidmatt) February 27, 2019

Fired DNC Chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, questioning Cohen about the leaked DNC emails that were about her rigging the primaries against Bernie Sanders.

You can't write the script for this kind of insanity. pic.twitter.com/UZyxjcKe4e — 🇺🇸Commiefornia (@CommieforniaMag) February 27, 2019

And Debbie Wasserman Schultz talking about collusion… … what a group https://t.co/acYwHAxdiY — Deplorable Patti (@patti_rouleau) February 27, 2019

In the interest of fairness, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, shouldn’t be asking questions. I think she showed her lack of credibility during the primaries. The DNC should just go ahead and tell us who they’d prefer we vote for in 2020. — Jeremy DeNard (@DeNardJeremy) February 27, 2019

One person is even running a poll about DWS vs Trump after she spoke:

Dude, no contest. We could've had Bernie if not for Debbie Wasserman Schultz. — Teacloc (@Teacloc) February 27, 2019

It was an interesting duo.

Fmr. DNC chair, ousted over hacked emails, questions Michael Cohen on Wikileaks, Russia: Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, the former DNC ousted over hacked DNC emails, questions Michael Cohen, who was disbarred and convicted partly over his work for Donald… https://t.co/FgD2hUgRvH pic.twitter.com/aCMK1Yvlu1 — Patrick (@cahulaan) February 27, 2019

DWS even had a gaffe that people are laughing about on Twitter. She accidentally called Donald Trump “Rump” instead of Trump.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz is the absolute last person that should be questioning anybody about collusion during a presidential primary. She's an embarrassment and a hypocrite. — David Ermold (@DErmold) February 27, 2019