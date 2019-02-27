Dena Grayson Is Sitting Behind Michael Cohen

Dena Grayson is the woman sitting behind Michael Cohen during Donald Trump’s former lawyer’s congressional hearing who was smiling and tweeting during proceedings. Grayson has been sending out social media messages on Cohen’s testimony and the questions that were being asked. Grayson began the day by tweeting, “My bag is filled with water and protein bars. I’m ready for a long and GLORIOUS day. #CohenHearing.” During the television broadcasts of the testimony, Grayson is seated behind Cohen’s legal team, Lanny Davis and Michael Monico as well as PR rep Keegan Bales.

Grayson Refers to Herself as a ‘Patriotic Liberal’

My bag is filled with water and protein bars. I’m ready for a long and GLORIOUS day.#CohenHearing pic.twitter.com/ydoP9bJ2hW — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) February 27, 2019

Grayson also tweeted out photos of a hard copy of Cohen’s testimony and videos of the key moments of the testimony. On her Twitter bio, Grayson writes, “Patriotic liberal. Former Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, physician (MD) and scientist (PhD). “Brain dead moron” per Trump trolls.”

Grayson Is Married to Former Florida Congressman Alan Grayson

"Yet if we are bold,

love strikes away the chains of fear

from our souls."

— Maya Angelou pic.twitter.com/1DK5sOA1QG — Rep. Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) May 31, 2016

In May 2016, Grayson married to former Floridian congressman Alan Grayson. Grayson’s maiden name is Minning. Alan Grayson’s spokeswoman Brook Hines said of the couple’s nuptials, “Rep. Alan Grayson and his wife Dr. Dena Grayson had a small, private wedding ceremony Sunday evening, with friends and family in attendance to celebrate their union, in the Florida beach town where Dena grew up.” Later that year, Grayson ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for her husband’s congressional seat. Alan Grayson vacated in an attempt to gain the Democratic nomination to challenge Senator Marco Rubio in Florida.

The couple has been together since 2014 while Florida Politics reports that they have been engaged since last March and moved into together in Orange County at this point. The website adds that Grayson’s 25-year marriage to Lolita Grayson officially ended in the summer of 2015 “after extended and often ugly litigation.”

Grayson Is an Accomplished Doctor Who Has Fought the Ebola Virus

On her campaign website, Minning talks about her medical career saying:

As a doctor, I provided patients the medical treatment they needed and deserved, regardless of their ability to pay. In Congress, I will work to ensure that everyone can get the care that they need be healthy and stay alive by reducing the cost of insurance, extending the coverage of employees, and expanding Medicaid. I will also protect the health of our seniors by expanding Medicare to cover eyes, ears and teeth.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side