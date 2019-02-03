What Time Donald Trump’s CBS Interview Start?

Donald Trump’s interview on CBS with Margaret Brennan will air at 3:30 p.m. in the run-up to Super Bowl 53 between the Patriots and the Rams. Clips released by the network saw Trump refer to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as being “very bad for the country.” The president then accused Pelosi of not caring about human trafficking. Or at least, that’s what he gets from Pelosi’s opposition to the border wall.

The president tells Brennan, “Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she’s very bad for our country. She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically, she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this.”

Parts of the interview will also air on CBS’ “Face the Nation” at 10:30 a.m. on February 3. The president will field questions on the Democratic field in 2020 (the president doesn’t think New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has a chance,_ the Robert Mueller probe and football. The president is expected to watch the Super Bowl at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The interview will air two days before President Trump gives his State of the Union address. That address comes less than two weeks before the government will shut down again unless a budget agreement can be made. The Democrats have been adamant that any budget cannot include money for Donald Trump’s southern border wall.

The pre-Super Bowl interview has become something of a tradition, with CBS’ Jim Nantz conducting the first in 2004 with George W. Bush. In 2018, Trump broke the tradition after saying he could not come to a deal with NBC, reported Deadline at the time. President Obama did all of his Super Bowl interviews live, as opposed to on tape.

