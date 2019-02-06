SOTU 2019 POLL: Donald Trump vs Bernie Sanders – Whose Speech Was Better?

Today, President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address to the nation. Bernie Sanders delivered his own response after the Democrats’ official response by Stacey Abrams. Whose speech did you think was better, Bernie’s or Trump’s? After you read this article, let us know in the poll at the end of this story which speech you liked better.

There was a lot of speculation before Trump’s speech about what issues he would address. The White House revealed themes for the State of the Union early, ABC News shared. The White House has said the SOTU would be optimistic and call for bipartisanship with an “inspiring vision of American greatness.” The title of the speech is “Choosing Greatness” and included five themes: immigration, trade, infrastructure, health care, and national security. An early excerpt sent to the media reads:

Together we can break decades of political stalemate, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America?s future. The decision is ours to make.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders’ speech is part of an annual tradition since Trump took office after Sanders ran for President in 2016. Sanders has given his own response on social media (YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook) every year for the last three years, including this one. His first speech was 14 minutes and his second speech was 21 minutes.

His speech tonight called out a lot of points made in Trump’s speech, and mentioned which points he believed were inaccurate.

Check out their speeches again before you vote. First, here is Trump’s speech:

And here is Sanders’ speech:

Which speech did you like better? Or did you think that both speeches were good? Let us know in the poll below.

This is a developing story.