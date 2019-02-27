Dylan Howard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During his testimony to Congress on February 27, Michael Cohen talked about the so-called “catch and kill” system which, he said, was used to stop stories about Donald Trump from making it into the press. Cohen told Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney that he practiced “catch and kill” on behalf of Trump. Maloney asked Cohen whether there were any other people that Congress should be looking into in connection with the catch and kill allegations.

Cohen suggested that Congress should look into David Becker and Allan Weisselberg; he also suggested that Congress should talk to the Australian journalist, Dylan Howard. Here’s what you need to know about Dylan Howard:

1. Howard Is the Vice President of American Media, Inc, the Parent Company of National Enquirer

Dylan Howard is the Chief Content Officer and Vice President of American Media, Inc, the New York-based media company which owns the National Enquirer. American Media also owns Us Weekly, In Touch, Life & Style, Closer, Star, OK!, The National Enquirer, Globe, The National Examiner, Soap Opera Digest, and Men’s Fitness.

Howard describes himself, on his LinkedIn page, as “one of the world’s foremost investigative journalists on celebrity, pop culture and true crime.” On the same LinkedIn page, Howard claims that Adweek has called him “the King of Hollywood scoops.”

2. Howard Has Already Been Granted Immunity in the Investigation into Michael Cohen

Back in June, the New York Times reported that federal prosecutors had subpoenaed Howard, who was suspected of involvement in helping to “catch and kill” stories about Donald Trump’s alleged affairs. “Catch and kill” is the practice of “catching” a news item paying for exclusive rights to a story, and then “killing” that story by not running it. Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal was allegedly paid $150,000 for telling her story to the National Enquirer about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. The Enquirer never ran that story. The porn star Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 for her own story about an alleged affair with Donald Trump, which also did not appear until after the election.

In August 2018, Australian media reported that US federal prosecutors had granted immunity to David Pecker, the CEO of American Media, and also to his vice president, Dylan Howard, in the investigation into Michael Cohen.

3. Howard Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

In 2017, the Associated Press reported that a dozen former employees of Dylan Howard said that Howard regularly harassed his employees while he was running the Los Angeles office of American Media. The employees told the AP that Howard called himself “Dildo” in the office and routinely talked about his own sex life. They said Howard also speculated about the sex lives of his female employees and that he forced female employees to listen to pornographic recordings.

The AP reported that American Media was fired but then rehired a year later, at which point he was put in charge of the company’s New York office. Howard told the AP that the charges against him were “baseless,” and a lawyer for American Media said that the alleged harassment was just a “horsing around.”

4. Howard Was Accused of Working With Harvey Weinstein to Discredit Weinstein’s Accusers

Howard has been accused of working to protect the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, after Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual misconduct. The Associated Press reported that Howard sent a reporter to look for dirt about an actress who had accused Weinstein of rape; the AP also reported that Howard passed that information along to Weinstein. Howard later explained that he was not trying to protect Weinstein and said he was just trying to do his “due diligence” on Weinstein before he started a business relationship with him.

5. Howard Got His Start in Journalism as a Sports Reporter

According to his LinkedIn page, Howard graduated from Deakin University, in Victoria, Australia. After graduation, he landed a job as a sports journalist and producer for Seven Network Australia, in Melbourne. Howard later spent a year working as a television producer for Reuters, in New York City, covering entertainment, general news, the United Nations, crime and finance for the news wire.