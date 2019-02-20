Emmy Hurley Says Fake Uber Driver Tried to Kidnap Her

Emmy Hurley, a resident of Hawaii, said in a viral Facebook post that a fake Uber driver attempted to kidnap her for the purposes of sex trafficking in Tampa. On February 19, Hurley wrote that she was picked up by an Uber at Tampa’s airport. Hurley wrote that she got in the car without getting the name of the driver but said the car matched the description of the one she had ordered.

Hurley said the driver, a female, “drove erratically and didn’t speak.” Then, Hurley says, her phone rang. The call was from her real Uber driver. Hurley said she told her real Uber driver that she needed help. The real Uber driver kept Hurley on the phone. Hurley wrote that she attempted to get the fake Uber driver to pull over, threatening to call the cops. Hurley said, “I told her she was driving by my friends (random girls I saw) and they would call the cops.” Eventually, Hurley said she got the fake driver to slow down a little and, in her own words, Hurley said she “booked it.”

Hurley wrote, “I later was told by numerous people she is a sex traffic worker. They use women to lure people in, and possibly hang out in the Uber lot to steal rides of similar looking cars.”

Hurley said her real Uber driver, identified as Cristin Cinquino, showed up at the scene and “kept [Hurley] safe.” In a now-deleted Facebook post, Cinquino said she was worried that the fake driver may have been taking Hurley to the docks to “a boat where they ship all these victims away.” Cinquino also said that Hurley had “made a mistake that likely almost cost her her life.”

In a statement to Heavy.com, the Tampa Bay Police Department said that the whole incident was a misunderstanding. The statement says, “There is no evidence to support the woman’s statement posted on social media that she later “found out she is a sex traffic worker.” The Tampa police say that the fake Uber driver was a real driver, just not Hurley’s driver. Police said there was a language barrier issue, as the driver is a Spanish speaker and that led to “inaccurate conclusions that were then posted on social media.” Investigators have spoken to everyone involved and are satisfied that the incident was nothing more than a misunderstanding.

