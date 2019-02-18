Four People Dead in Michigan Shooting

Four people are dead in central Michigan in what appears to have been a shooting.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed via social media that four victims were discovered deceased, but did not elaborate on how the victims had died.

NBC affiliate WOOD-TV, citing a “source with knowledge of the matter,” reported that it was a shooting. They also cited Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young as saying that the victims include children. We have left a message with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to confirm that and learn more details.

KCSO Sheriff LaJoye-Young addresses the media regarding an active investigation on 19 mile Road. We can confirm 4 casualties however we do not believe there is an active threat to community safety. pic.twitter.com/HdcxtNyI6n — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) February 18, 2019

The victims were found at a property in Solon Township, which is about 25 miles north of the city of Grand Rapids. The scene is along 19 Mile Road near Division Avenue, which is west of Cedar Springs.

The sheriff’s office said via Twitter that they do not believe the community is in any further danger.

This is a developing story.