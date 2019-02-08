Frederick Douglass High School Shooting: Suspect in Custody

Ashooting occurred at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore, Maryland around noon today. The shooting did not involve students. Officials have said that a visitor shot a hall monitor who is 56. The victim has been taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Here is what we know so far about what happened.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting, and a suspect has already been taken into custody. The suspect is in his 20s, officials said during a press conference. Officials said the shooter was confronted almost immediately when they tried to enter the school.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Frederick Douglass High School in the 2300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. An adult male was shot at location. Suspect taken into custody at scene. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 8, 2019

UPDATE on Frederick Douglass High School: Shooter is in custody. STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE. https://t.co/5jgJTExDyA — Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) February 8, 2019

All the students at the school are safe, police have said.

We’re locked down, but safe. Will update with what I know our staff ran our lockdown. Kids are hanging out in my room with lights off still. https://t.co/UTwvgNYnGr — (((Mr. Schneiderman))) (@JesseOneT) February 8, 2019

Officials have not shared what led to the shooting. Here is live video from the scene:

During a press conference, officials said the staff member who was shot was a hall monitor. Jayne Miller from WBAL-TV tweeted that sources said the shooting followed a parent-teacher conference. This part has not yet been confirmed.

Parent says her son, a student, told her person shot at Frederick Douglass HS is a coach.

Source tells me shooting happened after parent teacher conference. Shooter not a student — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) February 8, 2019

The condition of the adult who was shot is not known, but they were rushed to a nearby hospital, Fox Baltimore reported. Fox also noted that the injuries were not life-threatening. Officials said the victim was in serious but stable condition. Names have not yet been released.

Students have been released from the school for the day.

This is a developing story.