Greg Alyn Carlson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, a fugitive on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List who has been on the run since 2017, was reportedly shot and killed by FBI agents in North Carolina around 6 a.m. on February 13, 2019.

Heavy spoke with Laura Eimiller, a Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI in Los Angeles, over the phone. She explained that the FBI followed up on a tip that had been developed by the Apex Police Department in North Carolina. They believed that Carlson had been staying at a motel in the city, which is located just south of Raleigh. Eimiller confirmed that agents attempted to arrest the suspect and that he was shot in an altercation over a gun. The FBI believes the deceased suspect is Carlson but were awaiting a final identification by the medical examiner.

The fatal shooting occurred at a Woodspring Suites on Lufkin Road, according to ABC affiliate WTVD-TV.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Greg Alyn Carlson Was Accused of Sexual Assault & Arrested in September 2017; Police Nicknamed Him the ‘Hot Prowl Rapist’

The FBI had been looking for Carlson for nearly a year and a half. Police in Los Angeles arrested Carlson “on or about” September 3, 2017, for “intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.” He was reportedly implicated in multiple crimes in the Los Angeles area.

According to the federal criminal complaint, written by Case Agent Scott Garriola, Carlson was known to Los Angeles Police as the “hot prowl” rapist. Garriola defined the term as, “where the rapist breaks into homes and attacks women while they are alone and/or sleeping.”

Carlson was accused of at least two sexual assaults in Los Angeles in 2017. According to KTLA-TV, citing Captain William Hayes of the LAPD, DNA evidence also linked Carlson to similar assaults in 2003.

2. Criminal Complaint: Carlson Fled to His Mother’s Home in South Carolina to Plan His Escape; He Told His Mother He Did Not Believe He Would Get a Fair Trial

Bond was set at $1 million after Greg Alyn Carlson was arrested in Los Angeles. He posted the bond “secured by his mother’s home in South Carolina.” He was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on September 26, 2017.

But he did not stay in southern California. According to the criminal complaint, embedded above, Carlson fled the area and went to his mother’s home Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Case Agent Scott Garriola says investigators spoke with Carlson’s mother on November 18, 2017.

She reportedly told the FBI that when Carlson left her home in a rental car, he had stolen $75,000 in cash from her and his stepfather’s handgun. She found his cellphone and a letter in the bedroom. In the two-page letter, Carlson explained to his mother that he was running because he did not believe he would be given a fair trial.

3. Carlson Led Police on a High-Speed Chase in Alabama in November of 2018; His Car Was Later Spotted in Florida

Investigators caught up to Carlson a few days after speaking with his mother. They had information that he was driving a Hertz rental car with South Carolina plates.

They spotted Carlson in Hoover, Alabama, on November 22, 2017. He led police there on a high-speed chase but managed to evade capture. The criminal complaint explains that officers gave up the chase “because of the danger to the public.”

A few days later, Carlson’s vehicle was spotted again, this time in Jacksonville, Florida. License plate readers logged the car in Daytona Beach on November 30, 2017. The trail went cold after that.

4. A Federal Arrest Warrant Was Issued in December of 2017

#Breaking Man wanted by FBI in LA sexual assaults killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex https://t.co/IfKOMbhMfK — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) February 13, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department officially requested the FBI’s help in locating Carlson on December 11, 2017. This led to the issuance of a federal arrest warrant on December 12, 2017. That is the document embedded in Fact #2 of this article.

Prosecutors added a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The complaint states that Carlson “did willfully, knowingly and unlawfully travel in interstate commerce from the State of California to South Carolina, with the intent to avoid prosecution for the crime of assault with intent to commit rape.”

5. The FBI Added Greg Alyn Carlson to the Most Wanted List in September of 2018 & Offered $100,000 For Information Leading to His Arrest

Carlson was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in September of 2018. The FBI offered a reward of $100,000 for information leading to his arrest. Agents warned that Carlson was considered armed and dangerous.

Carlson was not seen for several months following the report of his car being seen in southern Florida. In October of 2018, according to the FBI, investigators learned of a “confirmed sighting” back in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

READ NEXT: What is a Bollard-Style Border Wall or Fence?