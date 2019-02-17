Heather Nauert’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In December 2018, President Trump announced that he was tapping Heather Nauert to be the new US ambassador to the UN. Nauert, a former Fox News presenter and State Department spokesperson, would have taken over the job from outgoing UN ambassador Nikki Haley. But on February 16, Nauert said she had withdrawn from consideration for the job. News reports said that Nauert was withdrawing because she had once employed a nanny who didn’t have a proper working visa. Nauert herself said that she was withdrawing because the past few months had been “grueling” for her family.

In a statement released by the State Department on February 16, Nauert said, “I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US Ambassador to the United Nations. However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration. Serving in the Administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honors of my life and I will always be grateful to the President, the Secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support.”

Here’s what you need to know about Heather Nauert’s family:

1. Her Husband, Scott Norby, Is an Investment Banker at Morgan Stanley

Scott Norby, Heather Nauert’s husband, is the executive director of private equity and credit at Morgan Stanley, in New York. According to his LinkedIn page, Norby has been in that position since 2014. He’s previously worked for UBS and for Goldman Sachs, and he did another stint with Morgan Stanley earlier in his career, from 1998 to 2005. Norby holds an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and a degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin and Madison.

2. Nauert & Norby Have Two Sons

Heather Nauert and Scott Norby married in 2000, according to Neuert’s biography on IMDB. The couple has two children: Peter, born in 2009, and Gage, born in 2010. Nauert often posts photos of her boys exploring the great outdoors or helping her garden.

On February 16, Nauert announced that she was withdrawing from consideration for the position of UN ambassador; in a statement, Nauert said that the process had been gruelling for her family. News reports also said that Nauert had once employed a nanny who did not have legal working papers, although the nanny was in the country legally.

3. Nauert’s Father, an Insurance Executive, Passed Away After a Bout With Cancer

Nauert’s father, Peter, passed away in 2007 after battling cancer. He was an insurance executive who was also nown for his charitable work, especially in the field of children’s health. Peter Nauert contributed to, and helped to fund raise for, organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation, Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Chicago, and Holiday Home Camp.

4. Nauert Is One of Four Siblings

Proud to watch my baby brother graduate today from @NavalAcademy 2018! & always fun to watch @BlueAngels flyover Godspeed! pic.twitter.com/wYb5zHI966 — heather nauert (@HeatherNauert) May 25, 2018

Heather Nauert has three brothers: Justin, Jonathan, and Joseph. Joseph, the youngest of Heather’s brothers, graduated from the Naval Academy in 2018, and Heather took to social media to talk about how proud she was of her “baby brother.” He also played on the Naval Academy football team.

5. Her Mother, Cheryl Nauert, Is an Insurance Agent in Colorado Springs

Cheryl Nauert lives in Colorado Springs, where she works as an insurance agent. She grew up in Osh Kosh, wisconsin. Cheryl once appeared beside her daughter Heather as part of a “Cooking With Friends” special on Fox; you can watch the segment here. Heather bragged that her mother is an experienced hunter who knows how to “field dress” a deer; she joked that it is hard to find a picture of herself as a child without a dead bird somewhere in the photo. For her part, Cheryl praised her daughter as a great cook and joked that Heather was “hard to focus” as a child.