How to Watch Bernie Sanders’ CNN Town Hall: Time, Channel & Watch Parties

CNN is hosting a Town Hall tonight featuring Bernie Sanders, in his first nationally broadcast event since he announced that he’s running for President of the United States. Here’s how to watch, what time it’s happening, and watch parties that may be held near you.

CNN TOWN HALL TIME: Sanders’ town hall is Monday, February 25, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central or 5 p.m. Pacific.)

CHANNEL: Sanders’ town hall will be aired on CNN. To find what channel CNN is on in your area, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CNN is on for you.

HOW TO STREAM THE EVENT: CNN’s town halls are typically streamed in their entirety on CNN.com’s homepage. The town halls can also be viewed, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV).

You can also stream CNN live on FuboTV (7-day trial here), Hulu with Live TV, or Sling TV (7-day trial here.) Remember, it’s best to watch from an official CNN link or one of these CNN streaming services so the views show up when ratings are reviewed later.

HOST OR JOIN A WATCH PARTY: If you want to watch with other Sanders supporters you can host or join a watch party. This map will show if there are any watch parties near where you live or work. If not, you can sign up to host your own.

You can also find numerous watch party events scheduled on Facebook at this link. It appears the watch parties are taking place all over the country, including in Washington, D.C., Fort Worth, Texas, New York City, Dallas, Milwaukee, Orlando, Florida, Ames, Iowa, Trenton, New Jersey, University of Cincinnati, and much more.

Wolf Blitzer will be moderating this town hall live from Washington, D.C.

Sanders will be hosting rallies in Brooklyn and Chicago this weekend. Bernie Sanders’ first event will be in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn College East Quad on Saturday, March 2. The Brooklyn event will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn College East Quad (2900 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.) You can RSVP for the Brooklyn rally on Bernie’s 2020 page here. Entrance will still be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3. This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.