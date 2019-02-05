How Can You Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Interview with Oprah?

Beto O’Rourke is having a one-on-one interview with Oprah today in Times Square. But you won’t be able to watch the interview today unless you have a ticket. The interview itself will be aired on TV and live streamed online on February 16. So we’ve got a while to wait.

Mark your calendars. Beto O’Rourke’s interview with Oprah will air on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network on Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Not only will you be able to watch it on TV but there will likely be ways to live stream that episode too. We’ll share more on Heavy the day of the broadcast.

It’s a long time to wait, from February 5 to February 16. But since his interview is not open to the public today, it’s more than likely that he won’t share his decision about running for President yet. In the past he said he wouldn’t run, and then he hedged and said he didn’t want to close the door completely. Since then, he’s been traveling the country on a listening tour, blogging about his travels, and sharing live streams of moments in his life. It’s unclear what his presidential decision will ultimately be.

The event today is taking place at PlayStation Theater on 1515 Broadway, New York, NY at 2 p.m. Eastern. The description for the event reads, “In one-on-one conversations, Winfrey will discuss how each of the guests created an impact and shifted the conversation in their respective fields of entertainment, politics and culture in the last year. Guests include Academy Award nominated actor Bradley Cooper who directed, produced, co-wrote and stars in “A Star is Born;” Michael B. Jordan, award-nominated actor of “Black Panther,” “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” and is executive producer of upcoming OWN drama series “David Makes Man;” Beto O’Rourke, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who caught the nation’s attention as he made headlines running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas; Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Lisa Borders, the first President and CEO of TIME’S UP and former WNBA President.”

The interview will also air on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast at a later date.

O’Rourke doesn’t currently have anything else major on his schedule, but that could change at any time of course. And he’ll likely be updating his Medium blog and sharing new live streams in the near future.