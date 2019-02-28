Howard Webb: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Howard Webb, 31, is facing a felony charge after police said he dipped his testicles into a cup of salsa that was meant for a food delivery customer. He and the driver were reportedly unhappy that she had received a tip of less than one dollar.

A video recording posted online appears to show Webb, from Maryville, Tennessee, rubbing his private area in the customer’s food. Webb was arrested on February 22, 2019. As of February 28, he remained in custody at the Blount County Jail in Tennessee.

Webb did not work for the delivery service, according to the company ‘Dinner Delivered.’ He was just along for the ride.

1. Howard Webb Was Sitting in the Passenger’s Seat as the Driver Filmed Him Dipping His Testicles Into the Salsa, Which Was Then Delivered to a Customer

The incident allegedly occurred on January 12, according to a police affidavit obtained by WBIR-TV, an NBC affiliate in Knoxville. We have reached out to the Maryville Police Department about obtaining a copy of the complaint.

The arrest came about after the above video circulated on social media. It shows Howard Webb in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The driver can be heard laughing and saying, “This is what you get when you do an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive!” Webb has a smile on his face as he appears to pull his penis out of his pants and dip it into the cup of salsa. You can hear him say, “That feels good on my balls.”

The driver, who has not been publicly named, was identified by the company “Dinner Delivered” as an independent contractor. She was fired.

2. Webb Could Face Years in Prison if Convicted on the Felony Charge

Howard Webb was booked into the Blount County Jail on February 22, 2019, according to inmate records.

He faces a charge of “adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals.” Under Tennessee law, the charge is described as such:

“It is an offense for a person to adulterate any food product or liquid that is manufactured, marketed, grown, or produced for human consumption or any pharmaceutical product that is designed, marketed, or prescribed for the diagnosis or treatment of a disease or medical condition by placing in, mixing with, or adding to the product or liquid, any object, liquid, powder or other substance with the intent to cause bodily injury, serious bodily injury or death to a user of the product or liquid.”

The charge is a Class B felony, which carries a potential punishment of 8-30 years behind bars and a fine up to $25,000 if convicted.

3. The Company ‘Dinner Delivered’ Alerted Police & Fired the Driver

The food service “Dinner Delivered” alerted law enforcement after the video came to their attention. The company issued a statement on Facebook on February 21, the day before Webb was arrested, to apologize and insist that the actions of the driver and Howard Webb did not reflect the organization as a whole. The company vowed to examine its hiring and training policies going forward.

In the comments, the company reierated that they reported both Webb and the driver to police. The driver was also fired. The full statement reads:

“In recent events, it has come to light that a single, rogue independent contractor hired to deliver orders for Dinner Delivered has engaged in criminal behavior that has resulted in indecent acts performed to customer orders, as well as unverified claims of inserting poisonous substances inside customer drinks. These acts appear to be motivated by singular personal frustrations of this sole contractor, and are absolutely not reflective of the behavior of the remainder of our capable and customer-oriented delivery force or the principles and values of Dinner Delivered as an organization. Dinner Delivered takes both customer service and customer safety very seriously, and intends to pursue both criminal and civil action against all individuals implicated by the evidence provided to our dispatch center about the driver’s behavior. We deeply and sincerely apologize for the behavior of this lone outlier and any affected by it, and will be re-examining both our training and hiring policies to help ensure a situation like this does not occur again in the future.”

4. ‘Dinner Delivered’ Notified the Customer Who Had Ordered the Salsa

‘Dinner Delivered’ in Maryville has been active in responding to customers questions and complaints on the Facebook thread about the incident. At least one person asked if the customer who had ordered from the Mexican restaurant, who received the salsa, had been notified.

The company responded that they had “absolutely” informed the impacted customer but did not provide extra details, such as whether the person had experienced any health issues related to the salsa.

Commenters repeatedly questioned why the female driver had not been charged or why her name had not been released. The company responded several times that they had turned her in to police as well as Howard Webb.

Dinner Delivered also addressed a question about the tip. The customer can pay the tip during check-out, which is why the unidentified driver was aware that she was not receiving a larger amount. The company explained that they “guarantee our drivers an hourly wage because tipping is always optional and therefore we cover the difference if our drivers do not earn that hourly wage through delivery fees and tips. We cannot understand how anyone could have done something like this, and we are taking every action possible so nothing even remotely like this ever happens again.”

5. Howard Webb Lives in Maryville & Appears to Be Married

Howard Matthew Webb was born on July 31, 1987, according to inmate records. An online seach of records suggests he rents his home in Maryville, Tennessee, which is located about 17 miles south of Knoxville.

According to his Facebook page, Webb has been married since December of 2017. One of his favorite listed quotes is, “we reap what we sow.”

