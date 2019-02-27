Igor Berezner: ShouldTrumpRun.com Redirects to His Twitter Page

The website that Michael Cohen says he set up to launch President Donald Trump’s campaign for president in 2011 is now owned by an “entrepreneur and cryptocurrency enthusiast” from New York City named Igor Berezner. Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee that it was his idea for Trump to run for president in 2011 after he saw a poll in a newspaper saying that 6 percent of those polled would vote for his former boss.

The website, shouldtrumprun.com, now redirects to a locked Twitter page belonging to Berezner, @igorberezner. The website previously directed visitors to a cryptocurrency site started by Berezner and to a marketing company founded by Berezner. According to whois records, the “shouldtrumprun.com” website has been registered since October 27, 2010.

It is not clear if there are any connections between Berezner and Cohen. Berezner has been running an internet marketing company for several years specializing in “social media brand amplification.” He has in recent years focused on cryptocurrency.

Berezner is a Trump supporter. He tweeted in September 2018, “@realDonaldTrump if anyone can do the impossible it is #trump. Great job!! You are the only President in history to keep your promises after the election no matter how controversial they maybe. RESPECT!!”

The website previously featured information about Trump and stated at the bottom, “Paid for by Michael Cohen.”

Here's what the page looked like in 2011, complete with a "Paid for by Michael Cohen" disclaimer at the bottom pic.twitter.com/iGZWEvwgg6 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 27, 2019

In 2012, the website was the subject of an Federal Election Commission complaint against Trump, Cohen and The Trump Organization. For a period of time, the website redirected to a FEC report on the complaint.

The complaint alleged that Trump accepted “excessive or impermissible contributions” from The Trump Organization in connection with the website. The complaint alleged shouldtrumprun.com was a political committee that failed to register wit the FEC.

Berezner Is a Hunter College Graduate Who Has Founded Multiple Companies

On Linkedin, Berezner wrote he is a “serial entrepreneur, social media and online marketing expert.” Berezner said on Linkedin that he studied at City University of New York-Hunter College from 2009 to 2013, graduating with a degree in applied psychology. Berezner’s family is from Russia, according to his Twitter account.

In March 2018, Berezner tweeted, “I love America, however, this #Russophobia has got to stop! I think people forget #trump got elected openly wanting good relations with #Russia, therefore so do the American people. However, the mummy #Mccain & #Graham still think they are living in the cold war days 🤦‍♂️”

Berezner founded Berez Media LLC in 2014. He wrote on Linkedin, “Berez Media is a marketing and technology firm for marketers and agencies that demand responsive service, scalable reach, content integration, quality brand affiliation and value in online advertising. Currently Berez Media manages exclusively the media sales for over 200 high-traffic, quality websites in entertainment, lifestyle and technology vertical markets.”

The Berez Media website states, “Berez Media is a marketing and technology firm for marketers and agencies that demand responsive service, scalable reach, content integration, quality brand affiliation and value in online advertising. Currently, Berez Media manages exclusively the media sales for over 200 high-traffic, quality websites in entertainment, lifestyle and technology vertical markets.”

He is also the co-founder of New Epic Media, “We publish the content people are passionate about – from movies, and gaming to beauty, parenting, and pets. With more than 100 editors and writers producing content across more than 20 enthusiast lifestyle sites, we engage and connect people with what they are most passionate about.”

And Berezner says he is the CEO of GeoIQ, “a web-based analytics platform with real-time analysis features, helping advertisers track and optimize their media buying campaigns.”

Berezner has also created websites and news articles about autism. In December 2017, Berezner said he donated the private key to his Ripple wallet, worth more than $400,000, to an autism charity. Berezner claimed to be a “cryptocurrency millionaire.”

But federal court documents show Berezner filed for bankruptcy in the Eastern District of New York in December 2018.

