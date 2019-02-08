Indiana Fire Near Me: Highland Fire Location, Photos & Videos

If you’re in the Highland, Indiana area and are noticing smoke or flames on the horizon, it’s because of a large fire at an apartment building in the area. The fire is located in an apartment building on the 9500 block of Hampton Drive, NWI Times reported.

The fire started in a third-story apartment and spread to other units in the building. At around 4:45 p.m., the fire had appeared to spread to another third-story apartment and a second-story apartment, NWI Times shared. Residents were evacuated from nearby buildings.

Chopper 7 HD above an apartment building fire in Highland, IN. Part of the roof of the building is gone now. On our @ABC7Chicago 430pm newscast just one unit was showing smoke and fire. This beast grew quickly. pic.twitter.com/JNVnWy19EO — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 8, 2019

Rich Bierman, who lives in the first floor apartment beneath an apartment that was on fire, left when a fire alarm went off and then returned to rescue his two cats, NWI Times shared. His cats were in a tote and they were safe in his car, waiting. He said he knows his apartment was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Apartment building on fire in Highland, Indiana: https://t.co/rqmKiIHLot pic.twitter.com/1yvR0B1oGn — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 8, 2019

Here are some videos of the fire:

This is the only major fire in Indiana right now. During certain times of year, major wildfires are a problem all across the United States. Right now, only Arizona has an active wildfire as reported by NIFC. Inciweb does report more fires in the United States right now, but only one wildfire in Indiana. The wildfire that Inciweb reports in Indiana is a prescribed burn in Hoosier National Forest in Jackson County, Indiana that was started on December 11 and posed no threat. These prescribed burns are set up to help improve wildlife or restore woodlands. The areas in Hoosier National Forest encompassed about 4,500 acres. That’s the only major fire listed in Indiana. So if you’re in Highland and seeing smoke, it is most likely from the apartment building fire.