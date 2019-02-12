Jack Gruden, Jay Gruden’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Washington Redskins video assistant Jack Gruden, the son of Redskins coach Jay Gruden, was arrested after he was involved in multiple confrontations near Redskins Park after 2 am on Saturday, police say.

Gruden, 22, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gruden got into an argument with another man and continued to follow him after a confrontation.

“The deputy then intervened and the two parties were separated,” the statement read. “Gruden was later involved in two additional confrontations with customers in the area.”

1. Jack Gruden Was in Three Different Confrontations Before Arrest

Here is the Jack Gruden incident report from Loudoun County police. It’s the same area — One Loudoun — where safety Montae Nicholson was arrested in December. Lots of restraurants, bars and shops there…just a few minutes from #Redskins facility. pic.twitter.com/NLjlPhVENe — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 11, 2019

Gruden, 22, got into an argument with a man at the One Loudoun shopping center at around 2 am on Saturday, police say.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Gruden “walked after the other male to continue the confrontation.”

A deputy “intervened and the two parties separated,” police said.

The deputy spotted Gruden in a different argument about 10 minutes later. Gruden told the deputy that he was going to get a ride home, The Washington Post reported.

Just minutes later, the deputy spotted him in yet another argument, at which point he was arrested.

Police said the people Gruden argued with were not together.

2. Gruden Is a Video Assistant For The Redskins

BREAKING: Jack Gruden, son of #Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, and a video asst with the team, arrested early Saturday morning at One Loudoun in Ashburn. Charged with being drunk in public after multiple confrontations. Awaiting statement from team. More on News4 at 4,5 and 6 pic.twitter.com/wdkVY9zVhi — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) February 11, 2019

Gruden has been a video assistant for his father’s team for the past year, The Washington Post reported.

His job involves recording and editing practice and game videos.

He was previously a volunteer on the coaching staff.

“We are aware of the arrest of Jack Gruden,” Redskins spokesperson Tony Wyllie said in a statement to USA Today. “We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details.”

3. Gruden Was Arrested One Block From Where Safety Montae Nicholson Was Arrested in December

Gruden was arrested one block north of where Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested in December following a drunken brawl in the middle of the street, The Washington Post reported.

Nicholson was charged with misdemeanor assault and being drunk in public.

USA Today noted that Gruden was arrested just feet from the former home of the Hail and Hog, a Redskins-themed bar that closed in 2017.

4. Jay Gruden Was Previously Arrested for DUI

Jack Gruden’s father Jay was arrested in 2005. Gruden, a former Arena Football League star who was then coaching the AFL’s Orlando Predators, was pulled over at 2:30 am after he was spotted weaving and driving erratically, USA Today reported.

“When (the deputy) approached the driver, he detected an odor of alcohol,” Hillsborough Sheriff’s spokeswoman Debbie Carter told the outlet. “The driver had glassy eyes, slurred speech and when he exited the vehicle he was unsteady on this feet.”

Gruden failed a field sobriety test and later registered a 0.106% and 0.110% on two blood-alcohol tests.

Gruden was coaching the Predators after replacing his former best friend Fran Papasedero, who died in a car accident. A toxicology report found that Papasedero was legally drunk at the time of the crash.

5. Jay Gruden’s Days in Washington May Be Numbered

Jay Gruden, the brother of Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden (who was also charged with drunk driving back in 1998), may be on the hot seat as he enters his sixth season as the Redskins’ head coach, CBS Sports reported.

Gruden has gone 35-44-1 as the team’s head coach, leading the squad to just one playoff appearance.

His team has gone 7-9 in each of the past two seasons and has not reached the postseason since 2015.

The Redskins signed quarterback Alex Smith to a 4-year, $94 million contract last year. Smith played just 10 games before breaking his leg. He is expected to miss all of next season.

