Jason Mendez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Mendez was arrested and charged with murder after witnesses said he drove his car over a family of eight and ran over them twice, killing the mother. He was from Washingtonville, New York but had a criminal record in Texas, authorities said. Here is what we know so far about Mendez and what happened.

1. Officials Said Mendez Drove His Car Into the Family After the Dad Asked Him Not To Smoke, & Then He Ran Over Them a Second Time

Jason Mendez, 35, was smoking near the family outside a 7-Eleven in Rockland County on 75 N. Central Highway when the father asked him not to smoke, the New York Post reported. An employee at the 7-Eleven said the driver went ballistic when the dad asked him not to smoke near the children, ABC 7 reported. The two started arguing.

Mendez then jumped into his car on Wednesday afternoon and drove into the family, according to witnesses. Authorities said that he then reversed and hit them a second time. He also hit the 7-Eleven building.

Mendez and the family did not know each other, The Rockland Times reported.

2. Mendez Pleaded Not Guilty after Police Tased Him & Arrested Him at Gunpoint Because He Wouldn’t Drop His Knife

Mendez has been charged with second-degree murder and seven counts of second-degree attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty, the New York Post reported. He’s being held in Rockland County jail.

Police said that Mendez was still in his car when they arrived on the scene, ABC 7 shared. He refused to drop a knife that he was holding when the police arrived, so he was tased and arrested at gunpoint, NBC New York reported.

The criminal complaint, which you can read here, says in part:

Jason Mendez, while operating a 2013 Infinity… intentionally drove his vehicle across the parking lot of the 7-11 store … into a family of 8 persons standing on the sidewalk out front. After striking the family with his vehicle Mendez reversed backwards approximately 20 feet, put his car into drive, and drove forward over the members of the family a second time.”

3. Mendez Is from Washingtonville, New York, & His Attorney Said He Had Recently Lost His Job

Mendez is from Washingtonville, New York and has roots in Rockland County, ABC 7 noted. The license plates on his white Infiniti are from Texas.

Mendez’s attorney said that Mendez had just lost his cellphone repair job a week earlier, NBC New York reported.

4. Mendez Was Arrested in Texas for Assaulting a Public Officer & Had a Domestic Violence Charge That Was Later Dropped

Mendez has a criminal record in Texas, Harvestraw Police Capt. Martin Lund told the New York Post. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting a public officer in 2012, and in 2014 he was charged for domestic violence, the Rockland Times reported. The domestic violence charge was dropped when his wife would not testify.

5. The Pregnant Mother, Melissa DeLoatch, Was Killed after Throwing Herself In Front of the Stroller

Authorities have not released the name of the 32-year-old mother who was killed, but a GoFundMe page created by a cousin has identified her as Melissa DeLoatch.

The mom was pregnant, ABC 7 reported. One of her children told ABC that she threw herself in front of the stroller to save their lives. She died at the hospital.

The youngest child who was hit was a few months old and the oldest child was just 10 years old. The father, 35, and a two-year-old child were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, WNBC reported. ABC 7 reported that three children were seriously injured and two are in the pediatric ICU. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. So far more than $10,000 has been raised toward a $20,000 goal.