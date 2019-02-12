Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby – Counting On

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July, 2018, according to People. Duggar, 24, gave birth to daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo at 4:37 a.m. on July 19 last year. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and was 19.5 inches long.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to People. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

The couple have been married since 2016, and announced they were expecting in January, 2018. “The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the Vuolos told Us Weekly. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

According to People, the couple announced they were having a girl by having friends and family compete in a relay race. Duggar and Vuolo set up an obstacle course and split their families into two teams, pink and blue, and the members of the team had to fight their way through an obstacle course to try to be the first to switch on the “baby” neon light, which revealed the sex. The family was then sprayed with a ton of pink silly string following the announcement.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” the happy couple told People last year. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Since the birth of their daughter, Vuolo and Duggar have shared plenty of pictures of their sweet baby girl via social media and various tabloids. Duggar often updates her Instagram account with pictures of her daughter, with updates on how their little family is doing.

“I love being her mama,” she wrote on January 26. “I never could’ve imagined the great amount of love I could have for such a little one. The sweet smiles and happy giggles have our hearts overflowing with such joy. Being entrusted with this precious gift from God is something that I am thankful for every day. God is so kind.”

The couple had been looking forward to having children for some time following their wedding, and whether or not Duggar was pregnant was a frequent topic on their show, Counting On. “I love kids,” Vuolo told Us Weekly in 2016. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”

Although Duggar gave birth seven months ago, the show hasn’t gotten quite that far yet, and in a sneak peek from this week’s episode of Counting On, Duggar heads to the hospital in order to induce labor. “The doctor recommended I come into the hospital and start the induction process,” she says. Duggar tells the cameras that she can’t wait another minute to become a mom.

“I was so excited,” she says. “You carry this baby for nine months and then when they tell you, ‘You can go to the hospital, it’s time’ the reality hits you. You’re just so excited, also a little nervous because you don’t know what to expect.”

Keep up with the newest addition of the Duggar/Vuolo family on Counting On, which airs Monday nights on TLC at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Who Quits & Leaves The Bachelor Tonight?

