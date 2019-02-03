John Legend & Children Appear in Super Bowl Commercial for Pampers

John Legend is on diaper duty in a new Super Bowl commercial for Pampers’ “Love the Change” campaign.

A preview for the Super Bowl commercial, which will be released on social media and digital media during the Big Game, shows Legend changing his real son, baby Miles’, diaper. He then turns around and says to his 2-year-old daughter, Luna, “I’m going to need some backup for this one.” When Luna doesn’t seem to be much help, he turns his head again and says, “Guys?”

Which celebrity guys will be helping Legend change his son’s diaper? You’ll have to tune into the big game to find out.

Last year, Legend and Lunda starred in another Pampers ad for the Super Bowl. While changing her diaper in the spot, Legend sang to Luna, “Somebody’s got a stinky booty! Her name is Luna and she’s made a poopy.” In this new commercial, John begins singing the same song as he changes Miles’ diaper… only to be overwhelmed by the, well, poopy smell.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their children are truly a Pampers family– Teigen is a Creative Consultant on the diaper and wipes line, Pampers Pure.

In a recent interview with People, Legend spoke about how Luna has embraced being a big sister to Miles. “She’s really loving to him… I would say she’s jealous of him in the sense that whenever one of us is holding him, then she’s like, ‘Hold me too! Hold me too!’ But she never takes it out on him. She has never been mean to him in any way. She’s super loving and tender with him, and I think she takes pride in being a big sister. But she doesn’t want to share the attention that much still.”

According to the article, Legend and Teigen created the “Stinky Booty Song” for their daughter Luna, and have been singing it to her since she was 1 or 2 months old. “She still loves the song even though she’s potty-trained,” he tells People. “We’re using it on Miles now.”

Legend admits he never changed a diaper until his first daughter came along, but he learned quick. “It’s not hard — just do it. I think us having dogs has made it easier to deal with the whole poop of it all. Once you get used to poop, you’re not too squeamish about anything.”

According to Wixx, the ad hopes to encourage parents to “love” the changes that come in their lives with having a child. This spot, particularly, aims to celebrate “hands-on” dads.