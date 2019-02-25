Julie Couvillon: Bystander Killed in Bourbon Street Shooting

Julie Couvillon, a registered nurse, was named as the bystander who was shot and killed in a Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was remembered fondly by loved ones who are devastated by the tragedy.

The 36-year-old Lousiana woman was caught in the crossfire of an incident that she was not any part of, according to The Advocate.

The fight was between a security guard and patron at Willie’s Chicken Shack; the guard was trying to kick the patron out. According to The Advocate, Couvillon had been at carnival parades and then was just out with friends when she was struck. The shooting occurred on Bourbon Street on Sunday, February 24, 2019, around 3:15 a.m. Two other people were also wounded, authorities say. One was the suspect.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Man Is Accused of Grabbing the Guard’s Weapon

The police chief says the suspect grabbed the security guard’s weapon before opening fire.

The suspect was named as 37-year-old Louis Barnes. He’s in custody. WAFB-TV reports that he’s got a long criminal history in Louisiana. His criminal history includes battery of a teacher, firearm offenses, burglary, and failing to register as a sex offender, the television station reports.

A news release said Julie was just walking nearby when she was shot. The security guard was also shot, and the suspect shot himself too but survived, authorities say.

Loved Ones Offered Tributes on Social Media to Julie Couvillon

Friends and family mourned Couvillon on social media. “This is so hard,” wrote one relative on Facebook. Another woman wrote, “My hearts so heavy. Why’s all this happening at once?” She also wrote: “#justiceforjulie 💔”

Directing a comment to a relative of Couvillon, that friend also wrote, “I hope you know how much we all truly loved your mom along side you. She really was an angel on earth. My heart is broken for you and your family. We are all standing beside you while god blesses you with another angel to watch over you and your family. I’m at a loss for words. Devastated. Please know we’re all here for you with love and open arms….Forever in our hearts Ms Julie. We love you 💔”

Angela Negoda was a friend of Julie Couvillon. “Great smile, wonderful outlook on life, good kid,” Angela said to 4WWL “She had a good daughter and just liked life.”

“She had an infectious smile,” Andrew Negoda, Angela’s husband, added to the television station. “Julie was the type of person where if you met her you were friends with her instantly. She was a good person.”

Ochsner Health, where Couvillon worked as a nurse, released a statement saying she was devoted to caring for others. Couvillon was also a mother, Advocate reported.