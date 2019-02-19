WATCH: Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Collections for Chanel [VIDEOS]

Designing since the 1950s, Karl Lagerfeld’s collections with Balmain and for Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel, among myriad others, are uncontestedly among the most iconic of couture and prêt-à-porter (ready-to-wear) fashions from the 20th and 21st centuries.
The shows for his 2018-2019 seasonal collections, which include fall/winter and spring/summer, as well as the 2018/2019 Crusie collection and the Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’art Show are themselves performance art. Lagerfeld was also a film director and produced a number of short, and well-received, films for Chanel over the past decade.
Here are his last collections:
The Chanel Fall-Winter 2018/19 Ready-to-Wear Show
All the looks from the Fall-Winter 2018/19 show, presented by Karl Lagerfeld at the Grand Palais in Paris on March 6th, 2018. See more here.
The Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear Show
Karl Lagerfeld’s seaside-inspired Spring-Summer 2019 collection was presented at the Grand Palais in Paris. See more here.
The Chanel ‘Cruise’ 2018/19 Show
The Cruise 2018/19 show by Karl Lagerfeld at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3rd, 2018. See more here.
The Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture Show
The looks from the Haute Couture collection, presented by Karl Lagerfeld for Spring-Summer 2019 at the Grand Palais in Paris. See more here.
His Very Last, the 2018/19 Métiers d’art Show
The Paris New-York 2018/19 Métiers d’art show, presented at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in December of 2018. See more here.
The Métiers d’art show in Hamburg, however, was a return home for the iconic designer.
“Maybe one of his happiest moments in the recent past of a long and highly decorated career. Karl Lagerfeld taking his bow in the Elbphilharmonie after his Metiers d‘Art show. Hamburg being his hometown …”