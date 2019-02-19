WATCH: Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Collections for Chanel [VIDEOS]

Designing since the 1950s, Karl Lagerfeld’s collections with Balmain and for Chloe, Fendi, and Chanel, among myriad others, are uncontestedly among the most iconic of couture and prêt-à-por​ter (ready-to-wear) fashions from the 20th and 21st centuries.

The shows for his 2018-2019 seasonal collections, which include fall/winter and spring/summer, as well as the 2018/2019 Crusie collection and the Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’art Show are themselves performance art. Lagerfeld was also a film director and produced a number of short, and well-received, films for Chanel over the past decade.

Here are his last collections:

The Chanel Fall-Winter 2018/19 Ready-to-Wear Show

All the looks from the Fall-Winter 2018/19 show, presented by Karl Lagerfeld at the Grand Palais in Paris on March 6th, 2018. See more here.

The Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear Show

Karl Lagerfeld’s seaside-inspired Spring-Summer 2019 collection was presented at the Grand Palais in Paris. See more here.

The Chanel ‘Cruise’ 2018/19 Show

The Cruise 2018/19 show by Karl Lagerfeld at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3rd, 2018. See more here.

The Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture Show

The looks from the Haute Couture collection, presented by Karl Lagerfeld for Spring-Summer 2019 at the Grand Palais in Paris. See more here.

His Very Last, the 2018/19 Métiers d’art Show

The Paris New-York 2018/19 Métiers d’art show, presented at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in December of 2018. See more here.

The Métiers d’art show in Hamburg, however, was a return home for the iconic designer.

Maybe one of his happiest moments in the recent past of a long and highly decorated career. Karl Lagerfeld taking his bow in the Elbphilharmonie after his Metiers d‘Art show. Hamburg being his hometown and his first official return as the world‘s number … https://t.co/MT9PLWv0bD pic.twitter.com/GF7woB5Ack — ACHTUNG MODE (@achtungmode) February 19, 2019

“Maybe one of his happiest moments in the recent past of a long and highly decorated career. Karl Lagerfeld taking his bow in the Elbphilharmonie after his Metiers d‘Art show. Hamburg being his hometown …”