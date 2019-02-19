Kathleen Rosen, Jeffrey Rosen’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Kathleen Nichols Rosen, 59, is married to Jeffrey A. Rosen, who was expected to be nominated as the Deputy Attorney General under William Barr. He is currently the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Transportation, a position that also required Senate confirmation.

He spoke about his wife and three adult children during that previous confirmation hearing in March of 2017.

Noteworthy: There is another Jeffrey Rosen who is the president of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and he is married to Lauren Nicole Coyle. This is not the person being considered for Deputy Attorney General.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Kathleen Rosen is a Retired Physician Who Specialized in Emergency Care

Jeffrey Rosen appeared before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on March 29, 2017. The transcript from the U.S. Government Publishing Office from that hearing listed biographical information on his family.

The document shared that the Rosens had been married for 34 years at that point and have three adult children. Kathleen Rosen is identified as a retired physician. Jeff Rosen described his wife in his prepared remarks, “My wife had a similar experience, as her parents were not college graduates, but they are bright and wonderful people who helped her on her chosen path to becoming an emergency room physician.”

According to Doximity, an online social networking service for U.S. doctors, Dr. Rosen specialized in emergency medicine in McLean, Virginia. She was also licensed to practice medicine in Virginia, Missouri, and Florida. Her Virginia State Medical License will expire in 2020. According to the page, Dr. Rosen attended the Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Georgetown University Hospital.

2. Kathleen Nichols Rosen is an Ohio Native

One of the senators who recommended Jeffrey Rosen to be Deputy Secretary of Transportation was Senator Rob Portman of Ohio. In prepared statements before the committee, the senator praised Kathleen Rosen in part because of her background.

“If you really want to get a good sense of his judgment, though, you have to look no further than his wife, Kathy, who is an Ohioan and has many other things about her that make her a great person, a great mom.”

Dr. Rosen lists Cleveland as her hometown on her Facebook page.

3. The Rosens Enjoy an Active Lifestyle That Includes Skiing & Biking

Kathleen and Jeffrey Rosen love to travel. In his confirmation hearing to the Department of Transporatation, he was asked about his willingness to visit parts of the country he had not yet been. Senator Dan Sullivan from Alaska specficially asked if he would commit to visiting Alaska in order to see its challenges firsthand.

Before giving a more serious answer, Rosen lightheartedly said: “So one of the things that my wife and I enjoy doing for vacations is to go to national parks and see different parts of the country. And you’re now asking me to make the painful commitment to visit a place we’ve always wanted to go.”

Dr. Rosen’s Facebook page includes photos of her biking and skiing.

4. Kathleen & Jeffrey Rosen Have Three Adult Children

Kathleen Rosen and husband Jeffrey raised two daughters and one son. Oldest daughter Anne Rebecca Rosen lives in New York City. According to her Facebook page, she attended Christie’s Education from 2013 to 2014. It’s an art school that offers graduate degrees.

The middle child is Sally Amanda Rosen. The Senate committee hearing transcript in 2017 listed her as living in Lafayette, Colorado. Younger brother James Kenneth Rosen is also in Colorado. He lives in Boulder.

Senator Rob Portman praised Jeff Rosen in 2017 for his commitment to his kids. “For all the professional accomplishments he has had, he loves to talk about his kids. He’s prouder of them than anything in life, and that’s another reason that I think he is the kind of person we would want in public service. He’s got his values in the right place.”

5. The Rosens Live in McLean, Virginia

Kathleen and Jeffrey Rosen bought their home in McLean, Virginia in 1992. According to public records in Fairfax County, they purchased the property for $237,500. The value has gone up significantly in the years since then. The 2018 taxable value on the land was listed as $453,000 and the value of the building was $949,290.

The property record suggests the Rosens built the house; it was constructed in 1993. It has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and includes 4,943 square feet.