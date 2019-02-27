Keegan Bales Is the Glasses-Wearing Woman Behind Michael Cohen

Keegan Bales is the glasses-wearing woman seated behind Michael Cohen during Donald Trump’s former lawyer’s congressional hearing on February 27. Bales is a senior account manager at Trident DMG, a D.C.-based PR firm, according to her LinkedIn page. Trident was co-founded by Lanny Davis, one of Cohen’s lawyers.

Davis and Michael Monico, Cohen’s other attorney, were also seated behind the president’s former fixer. Also featured on the television pictures that were beamed across the world was the presence Dr. Dena Grayson, the wife of former Democratic congressman Alan Grayson.

Bales Is Former ’60 Minutes’ Intern & Gradaute of George Washington University

On her LinkedIn bio, Bales says that she is a native of Long Island and studied journalism at George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs while being active in the school’s The Hatchet newspaper. During her college years, Bales says she interned at “60 Minutes” and a Yahoo Finance. Bales also volunteered in a journalism mentoring program in the Washington D.C. school system.

In Her PR Career, Bales Has Worked With Clients as Diverse as ‘Startups’ & ‘Foreign Governments’

Bales says that joined Trident in August 2018 having previously worked another D.C. PR firm, Levick. At the time of her departure, Politico reported that Levick had suffered numerous personnel losses. On Trident’s website, Bales is described as someone who has “a deep understanding of what drives media coverage and sustains attention, Keegan develops and delivers messages that tell clients’ stories in impactful ways that connect with stakeholders.” Bales has worked with clients as diverse as “startups, foreign governments and financial services companies.”

That profile also says that Bales is on the board of the Government Affairs Industry Network (GAIN) as well as being on the organizing committee of the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, helping to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

