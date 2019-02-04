15 Best Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him (2018)

Valentine’s Day has a funny way of sneaking up on us. We’re all just trying to get through January and then BAM! it’s February 14th and we’re scrambling for gifts for our loved ones. If you need some last minute gift ideas for the men in your life (boyfriend, husband, brother, dad) check out some of our great ideas below.
Everything is available with either next day or two-day shipping, guaranteed to be here by Valentine’s Day.
Men’s Au-Loafer Moccasins Slippers
February is the perfect time to gift something warm and cozy. These slippers definitely hit the mark, made with soft suede leather and a sheepskin interior for ultimate warmth and comfort. They have a sturdy rubber sole which will keep him from slipping on wood floors.
Ray Ban Round Sunglasses RB3447 John Lennon
Looking to add a stylish pair of sunglasses to your man's collection? These ray bans will be an everyday staple for him, with a cool retro look. They have a metal frame and full UV protection.
Retro-Bit Retro Duo Twin Video Game System
If you're shopping for someone who was born in the '80s or '90s, they'll love this nostalgic gift, bringing them right back to their childhood. The game lets you play all of the old classic cartridges without a problem and is quite a bit less expensive than other similar models, which could cost up to $100 or more.
The 5 Love Languages for Men: Tools for Making a Good Relationship Great
This is one of those books that everyone should own and everyone should read. It doesn't matter if your relationship is a few days old or you've been married for years, there is a learning in here for everyone about what makes relationships works and how to be a better partner. This version is geared directly to men, and for under $10, it's worth every penny.
Vintage Handmade Leather Canvas Messenger Bag
Is your guy in need of a new work bag? This one comes in several awesome dyed leather colors and is truly affordable. It's stylish, modern, and something your man will use every single day.
Assorted Woven Pocket Square Gift Box Set
With two day shipping, you can have this great Valentine's Day gift in no time. It's a gift set of five stylish pocket squares, which can be used well beyond the winter season for tons of formal events. This is a great gift for a fashion-forward guy who loves to accessorize.
Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch Three Pack Low Rise Trunks
What is it with men not buying underwear for themselves until it's been way too long? Help your guy out with some new unmentionables with these super fun three pack of stylish boxer briefs. If you're not a fan of these colors, don't fret - they're available in tons of options, with some more neutral sets too.
MONTBLANC Legend Spirit Eau de Toilette
Cologne is a personal go-to Valentine's Day gift for my own husband and Amazon allows you to purchase tons of fragrances with quick two-day shipping for those last-minute shoppers. The beautiful clean white design of this bottle is nice as is the modern smell.
Raymond Weil Men’s Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Casual Watch
This watch is a timeless and classic option, perfect for someone with a traditional style. It's bound to dress up any outfit with sophistication. It's made with a stainless steel case and bracelet and as a diver's watch is suitable for depths up to 300 ft.
Gustaf’s Premium English Licorice Allsorts
Sure, chocolate is the more traditional candy gift for Valentine's Day, but maybe you're looking for something a little different. Licorice is one of those flavors people either love or hate, but as a lover of licorice, I think this makes an awesome gift for your guy to snack on.
Kindle Oasis E-reader – Graphite
Any guy who loves to read will love this very special Valentine's Day gift. The e-reader is the new best version with the highest resolution display. It's also the first waterproof Kindle and can be used to listen to audiobooks. A single charge can last up to a week, allowing you to read on the go anytime, anywhere.
YETI Rambler 26oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle with Cap
This tumbler has a use for everything - cold and warm drinks, a water bottle at the gym, a to-go cup for coffee, and more. YETI is the best of the best when it comes to temperature control. We love this sleek black design for any guy this Valentine's Day.
Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 9700, Cleansing Brush
Keep your guy looking silky smooth with this awesome men's shaver. While the price is on the higher end, the shave is like no other - with each shaving head moves in eight directions for an extremely close result. The shaver can be used on either wet or dry skin depending on his preference.
Manduka EKO Yoga Pilates Mat
If you know a guy who's been working on his fitness with yoga, then a new yoga mat might be the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him. A good yoga mat can really make a difference when it comes to form and comfort. This highly rated option is a top seller.
Columbia Men’s Leather Extra Capacity Slimfold Wallet
This beautiful leather wallet is available in both brown and black, measuring 3.5" high and 4.25" wide. It's perfect for all of your man's essentials, made to last for seasons to come. We love the simplistic design that would work with any guy's personal style.