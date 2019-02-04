Super Bowl Halftime Show: LeBron James Hilariously Teases 2020 Performance

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is ready to run it back. He’s apparently eyeing a move to take his talents back to South Beach, but for one night only. LeBron apparently has his sights set on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. While Maroon 5 and Big Boi were performing the 2019 show on Sunday, James took to Twitter to let the world know of his big plans for next year’s show.

Me next year at halftime show! NOT!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lcUAqJgWNM — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

If you didn’t catch on quite yet, the 2020 Super Bowl will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, which Tadd Haislop of Sporting News detailed.

The NFL selected Miami and Hard Rock Stadium as the hosts for the Super Bowl in 2020 because the venue recently went through a renovation project. It will be yet another year in which a Super Bowl has been played in a recently renovated or brand-new stadium.

Obviously, James was messing around, but the 34-year-old pulling off a surprise appearance at the future halftime show could make for good ratings, that’s for sure. James spent four seasons with the Miami Heat, so he’s left plenty of memories in the city and the NBA franchise.

LeBon James’ Tenure With Heat

Over the four seasons that the future Hall-of-Famer was with the Heat, they won two NBA championships and lost in the finals in the other two seasons. James played 294 games with the team and averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

As many know by now, James opting to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Heat came with immense scrutiny. One main reason for this stems from “The Decision” which was a nationally-televised event that showed the forward as he made his choice on where to play next.

