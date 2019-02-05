Here’s a List of Democrats Not Attending the State of the Union 2019

President Donald Trump is speaking at his second official State of the Union tonight, which begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Some Democrats boycotted his address to Congress last year, and more are boycotting again this year. However, the number doesn’t appear to be as great as 2018, when 11 Democrats said they don’t plan to attend the State of the Union. In 2017, just four people officially announced before the address that they weren’t attending, and not all of them were Democrats.

The Democrats who have decided not to attend include the following.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer from Oregon, who also didn’t attend last year, won’t be attending this year. He wrote in a statement: “The thought of spending Tuesday night in the House Chamber listening to the reckless, self-centered man who occupies the White House holds no interest for me. Just like in past years, I plan to skip a speech that will be filled with lies, deception and divisiveness.”

Meanwhile, he’s advocating for the Green New Deal:

I am beyond energized to move forward a #GreenNewDeal that is in line w/ what the world's top climate scientists say we need. Watch @sunrisemvmt’s livestream of their Green New Deal campaign kick off tomorrow night: https://t.co/kd2oQ8ENzg #ActOnClimate — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 5, 2019

Rep. Steve Cohen from Tennessee also will be boycotting the SOTU tonight. He has previously called for Trump’s impeachment. He told The Hill: “I will not attend the State of the Union once again this year. I’ll come to the House Chamber for the State of the Union the next time I can hear from a president who will tell the truth about the State of the Union.”

I'll be joining @RepJohnLewis and others in boycotting the #SOTU. I’ll come to the House Chamber for the State of the Union when I can hear from a president who will tell the #Truth. I’ll watch on TV, Trump’s preferred medium, although I won’t be his audience, his believing base. https://t.co/ZC6coCNpHl — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) February 4, 2019

Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Hank Johnson from Georgia have said they won’t be attending. Lewis also did not attend last year.

Lewis’ most recent tweet was about Martin Luther King, Jr.:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my hero, my mentor, my friend, and my brother. We honor his legacy by celebrating this holiday as a day on, not a day off. It is a day of action, a day of love, to give of ourselves to others and begin anew the building of the beloved community. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 21, 2019

Johnson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I have a problem with defiling the speaker’s chair in the House of Representatives. I don’t want to see it lowered, as is what happens when Donald Trump comes to our floor and starts talking about groups of people, particularly Latinos, and disparaging them as a people.”

He will, however, be watching Abrams’ speech.

I won't be attending #SOTU. I'd rather be somewhere else than listening to @realDonaldTrump come onto our floor & start talking about groups of people, particularly Latinos, and disparaging them as a people. But I will be at a @staceyabrams watch party! https://t.co/x3cF7FwHSQ — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) February 1, 2019

Although a Supreme Court Justice and not technically a Democrat, it’s very likely that Ruth Bader Ginsburg won’t attend. She didn’t attend the last two years, and she just made her first public appearance last night after recovering from serious cancer surgery.