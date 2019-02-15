LIVESTREAM: Kamala Harris Holds Town Hall in Charleston, SC

California senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is appearing at a town hall in Charleston, South Carolina today, one of several campaign stops as Harris visits the state. You can watch a live stream of the event here. Brady Quirk-Garvan, chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party, is moderating the town hall, which takes place at the Royal Family Life Center in North Charleston.

Harris will hold a second town hall in the state on Saturday, February 16, appearing at Brookland Health & Wellness Center in Columbia. That event will kick off at 1:30.

The Friday event was expected to kick off at 4PM, Eastern Time, but started late. Some attendees were posting photos and videos of the sizable waiting crowd; you can see some of those shots here:

Just arrived at @KamalaHarris town hall in North Charleston. A glimpse at the crowd… pic.twitter.com/jybBCGumZk — Juana Summers Markland (@jmsummers) February 15, 2019

A little over a year out from the South Carolina primary, and here’s the crowd for @KamalaHarris’s first town hall here in Charleston pic.twitter.com/c29IJ7G3SB — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 15, 2019

Harris is a California Democrat with a natural following in her home state; her campaign is confident about her chances of winning the state in the Democratic primary. “We think it’s really, really hard to compete with her in California,” one adviser told Politico. The campaign is also cautiously optimistic about Harris’s chances in the key primary states of North and South Carolina. South Carolina will be the first southern state to hold a Democratic primary in the 2020 race — that primary takes place in February of 2020. Harris has already shown signs that she plans to campaign hard in the state. She was in Columbia three weeks ago on January 25, for a sorority event known as the Pink Ice gala. She has also hired Jalisa washington-Price, who directed Hillary Clinton’s South Carolina operations, to join her own South Carolina staff.