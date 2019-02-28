Louis D. Coleman III Wanted in Connection With Jassy Correia Disappearance

Louis D. Coleman III is wanted by the Boston Police Department in connection with the kidnapping of Jassy Correia, who was last seen at the Venu Nightclub in the city in the very early hours of February 24. A statement from the Boston Police Department on February 28, said that Coleman, 32, was wanted “in connection to the kidnapping” of Correia, 23, a resident of Lynn, Massachusetts.

The press release says that Coleman is a resident of Providence, Rhode Island. Coleman’s car is thought to be a red Nissan Altima, police said. The statement says Coleman was seen in Providence on February 28. February 26 was Correia’s 23rd birthday.

Anybody with any information about Coleman or Correia’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or to call Crimestoppers on 1-(800)-494-TIPS.

Video Showed Correia Getting Into a Red Nissan Altima on the Night She Vanished

The Boston police first issued a missing person alert for Correia on February 27.

Boston Police issue photo of Louis Coleman, 32, believed to live in this Chestnut St. Building in Providence, wanted in kidnapping of Jassy Correia, 23 of Lynn. -SK #WPRO pic.twitter.com/Wv4bdTZwn9 — Steve Klamkin (@NewsProvidence) February 28, 2019

The original report said that Correia had been seen with an unidentified man just after midnight on February 24. The pair got into a red car at Tremont and Herald Streets in the city. Correia, who is approximately 5’7” tall, was wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it. Correia had been attending a birthday celebration at the nightclub.

Correia, a Mother to a 2-Year-Old, Turned 23 on February 26

Jassy Correia’s father just wants her home. Words couldn’t even express how tough it was for him to hear police now believe this is a kidnapping. He says it is very unlike her not to show up to pick up her daughter. @wbz pic.twitter.com/Ovc49uggbc — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 28, 2019

According to a Facebook post from Correia’s cousin, Katia Depina, the missing woman is mother to a 2-year-old daughter. That post says that Correia was last seen with two women and one of the women’s boyfriend. Depina told the Boston Herald in an interview, “(We’re) hoping she’s alive. She’s never gone missing before. Come home. We love her and miss her and we want to know she’s OK.”

Correia’s Father Says Several of His Daughter’s Belongings Have Been Recovered

Correia’s father, Joaquin, told NBC Boston, “If I don’t see my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to live. I feel bad. She told me, ‘Daddy, I’m going to go out.'”

Her brother, Joel, told the station, “I’m 19 right now. In March I’ll be 20. So, I don’t have anyone to call sister anymore if I lose my sister.” Joaquin also told NBC Boston that several of his daughter’s belongings, including her purse, have been found inside of her apartment.

