Martinsburg High School Bus Crash: At Least 14 Injured with Girls Basketball Team

At least fourteen with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team were injured after their charter bus flipped over in a crash in Beckley, West Virginia tonight. Two people were seriously injured and others were taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash and names of the victims haven’t yet been released, but authorities have said 12 teens and two adults were injured. (Some sources say a total of 16 were injured.) The principal of Martinsburg High School tweeted later on Saturday night that it looked like everyone might escape serious injury. Here’s what we know so far about what happened.
A photo shared by Dylan Fearon of WOAY shows an overturned bus, lying on its side after the injured were taken from the scene.
The Martinsburg Girls Basketball Team was in Beckley tonight for the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. They were heading home when their bus flipped, Fearon shared. It’s not clear yet what caused the crash. The bus driver was not injured.
The accident happened in Raleigh County on the 124 ramp of I-64, WVVA reported. This was the Eisenhower Drive I-64 eastbound entrance ramp in Beckley, Metro News noted.
Two people on the bus had to be life-flighted and more were taken to the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and the Raleigh General hospital, WVVA shared. News reports vary on the exact number of injured, ranging from 14 or 16 in addition to the two who needed life flights to CAMC. First responders told Jessi Starkey of WCHS that 14 people were injured, including 12 teens and two adults. Some of the injuries were reported early on to possibly be critical.
The Martinsburg principal, Trent Sherman, later tweeted that early reports indicated that everyone escaped serious injury.
Gov. Jim Justice asked for prayers for the team members and their families.
A player from the team also reported that everyone was doing well.
The accident happened around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday evening, WOWKTV shared.
This is a developing story.