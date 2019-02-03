Martinsburg High School Bus Crash: At Least 14 Injured with Girls Basketball Team

At least fourteen with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team were injured after their charter bus flipped over in a crash in Beckley, West Virginia tonight. Two people were seriously injured and others were taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash and names of the victims haven’t yet been released, but authorities have said 12 teens and two adults were injured. (Some sources say a total of 16 were injured.) The principal of Martinsburg High School tweeted later on Saturday night that it looked like everyone might escape serious injury. Here’s what we know so far about what happened.

A photo shared by Dylan Fearon of WOAY shows an overturned bus, lying on its side after the injured were taken from the scene.

#breaking Charter bus carrying Martinsburg High School basketball team flips over in Beckley. 14 injured. Two in critical condition, one flown to Charleston. Stay with @WOAYNewsWatch for more details pic.twitter.com/swyuUMLi3Y — Dylan Fearon (@DylanFearon_) February 3, 2019

The Martinsburg Girls Basketball Team was in Beckley tonight for the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. They were heading home when their bus flipped, Fearon shared. It’s not clear yet what caused the crash. The bus driver was not injured.

The accident happened in Raleigh County on the 124 ramp of I-64, WVVA reported. This was the Eisenhower Drive I-64 eastbound entrance ramp in Beckley, Metro News noted.

Two people on the bus had to be life-flighted and more were taken to the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and the Raleigh General hospital, WVVA shared. News reports vary on the exact number of injured, ranging from 14 or 16 in addition to the two who needed life flights to CAMC. First responders told Jessi Starkey of WCHS that 14 people were injured, including 12 teens and two adults. Some of the injuries were reported early on to possibly be critical.

Update: First responders say 14 people are injured, including 12 teenagers and two adults. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on I-64 East on the entrance ramp near Eisenhower Drive. — Jessi Starkey (@JessiWCHS) February 3, 2019

The Martinsburg principal, Trent Sherman, later tweeted that early reports indicated that everyone escaped serious injury.

Bulldog family the update on our girls b-ball team is that they were involved in an accident on their return from beckley tonight. All early indications are that everyone escaped serious injury please continue to pray for all involved #NoBullJustDogs — MHS Bulldogs (@MHSTrentSherman) February 3, 2019

Gov. Jim Justice asked for prayers for the team members and their families.

I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 3, 2019

A player from the team also reported that everyone was doing well.

Martinsburg player with an update on the team after their bus rolled over tonight. @WOWK13News https://t.co/sGJBKiLVc0 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) February 3, 2019

The accident happened around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday evening, WOWKTV shared.

This is a developing story.