Mary Doocy Is the Blonde Woman Sitting Behind Mark Meadows

The blonde woman sitting behind Mark Meadows during Michael Cohen’s hearing today appears to be his staff member, Mary Doocy. But unlike Lynne Patton, she hasn’t shared anything publicly on social media yet about being there.

When Meadows talked about Lynne Patton and asked her to stand up, Doocy remained seated.

She’s been there for the duration of the hearing but hasn’t said anything publicly yet about her appearance.

Mary Doocy is one of the members of Mark Meadows’ staff. She’s listed as working on Elections LA, Firearms LA, Judiciary LA, Civil Rights LA, Government Affairs LA, and is the legislative assistant. On her LinkedIn, she lists her job description as being Legislative Council at the Office of Congressman Mark Meadows.

She’s worked in this position for the last year-and-a-half. Before that, she was counsel for the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and she was a legislative assistant for Mike Pompeo for three-and-a-half years.

Mary Doocy is one of Steve Doocy’s daughters. Steve is the co-host of Fox & Friends.

She was born in 1989 and went to law school at the Villanova University School of Law. About two years ago, she shared a photo on Facebook showing her with President Donald Trump and wrote “Proud Americans.”

Since she became a lawyer, she’s focused her practice on Capitol Hill.

Unlike Doocy, who hasn’t posted or said anything yet about being at Cohen’s hearing, Lynne Patton has been open about being there and sitting behind Meadows. In fact, Meadows spoke about her at one point during Cohen’s hearing.

Patton posted the following on Twitter:

I am honored to be the special guest of @RepMarkMeadows today. I am here in support of @POTUS and in support of the truth, as Michael Cohen (knows that I know) it to be. And the truth is that it doesn’t take you 15 years to call someone a racist. Unless they’re not one. pic.twitter.com/jPxeYTbTYT — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) February 27, 2019

