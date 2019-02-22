Indiana State Trooper Matt Makowski Shot by Son, Cops Say

This is ISP trooper, Matt Makowski. His juvenile son shot him this morning and is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center on an attempted murder charge. Makowski is in semi-stable condition at the hospital after undergoing surgery. pic.twitter.com/4AP0eGQpuO — Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) February 22, 2019

Matt Makowski, an Indiana State Trooper from South Bend, was shot by his son at his Granger home. His juvenile son is being held on an attempted murder charge. Vahid Sadrzadeh, with ABC South Bend, reports that the shooting occurred on the night of February 22. Sadrzadeh says that Makowski’s son is in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center. Makowski has been described as being in “semi-stable” condition. The case is being investigated by the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit. Makowski, 47, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

NEW INFO: We’ve learned the @IndStatePolice Trooper shot is Matt Makowski. Makowski’s juvenile son is being detained at the Juvenile Justice Center on a preliminary charge of Attempted Murder. Makowski suffered a single gunshot wound and is in semi-stable condition. pic.twitter.com/GCPkshtY5r — Caroline Torie (@CarolineTorieTV) February 22, 2019

WSBT reports that the shooting occurred at the Makowski family home in the 10000 block of Conover Drive in Granger just after 11 p.m. The station adds in their report that Makowski has undergone surgery. He was shot once.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

