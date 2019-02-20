Matthew Rodriguez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On February 18, the Trump administration announced plans for a sweeping new initiative to de-criminalize homosexuality in the many countries around the world where it’s still a crime. The initiative was inspired by recent execution of a young homosexual man in Iran and was reportedly spearheaded by the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, an outspoken opponent of Iran.

Trump’s administration, however, is being sharply criticized in some circles. On February 19 Out Magazine published a piece by Matthew Rodriguez, arguing that the Trump administration’s new policy to de-criminalize homosexuality is not “benevolent.” Instead, Rodriguez argued, the policy is “racist” and “colonnial.” Rodriguez wrote, “rather than actually being about helping queer people around the world, the campaign looks more like another instance of the right using queer people as a pawn to amass power and enact its own agenda.” The full article in Out Magazine is here.

Here’s what you need to know about Matthew Rodriguez:

1. Rodriguez Called Trump’s Initiative ‘Colonial’ & Argued that Trump Has a Poor Human Rights Record on LGBT Issues at Home

Rodriguez writes thar the Trump administration doesn’t really care about protecting homosexuals in Iran and in other countries around the world. Instead, Rodriguez argues, the administration is just trying to increase its power against its “top geopolitical foe,” Iran. The article argues that in fact, the Trump administration has “had its eye” on Iran for a long time and is more interested in cracking down on the regime than on protecting Iranian homosexuals.

Rodriguez calls the Trump administration’s new initiative “colobial” and “paternalizstic.” He writes, “The truth is, this is part of an old colonialist handbook. In her essay, “Can the Subaltern Speak?” postcolonial theorist Gayatri Spivak coined the term “White men saving brown women from brown men” to describe the racist, paternalistic process by which colonizing powers would decry the way men in power treated oppressed groups, like women, to justify attacking them. Spivak was referencing the British colonial agenda in India. But Grennell’s attack might be a case of white men trying to save brown gay men from brown straight men, to the same end.”

2. Rodriguez’s Opinion Piece Generated a Lot of Pushback & Criticism

Holy shit, this article (in an LGBT magazine no less) actually argues that it's racist and colonialist for Trump to put pressure on Iran to decriminalise homosexuality and that Iran is actually 'not that bad' when it comes to homosexuality anyway. 😂😂😂

https://t.co/G1wfdmsn2k — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) February 20, 2019

Rodriguez’s article led to a certain amount of push-back on social media. His critics argued that he was under-stating a real problem in Iran, and that he was simplifying the issue in order to attack the Trump administration. One social media user wrote, “So they are saying that killing LGBT people is “not that bad?” Iran kills LGBT people.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Guess according to the left, Muslim holds the highest level card among the “oppressed” deck. Makes all the other oppression “not that bad.”

3. Rodriguez Specializes in Writing About Public Health

Rodriguez’s LinkedIn page describes him as “award-winning health journalist whose work hopes to illuminate not only the various structures that inform health, but also the various ways that our bodily health informs our social, political and socieconomic lives.” Rodriguez spent three years working for Remedy Health, where he wrote about, among other issues, topics relating to HIV and AIDS. He also spent a year working for a communiy health center, where he provided administrative support for the center’s programs on LGBT health, HIV and AIDS, and trans health.

Rodrriguez is a member of The Recollectors, which is an online community of people who have lost their parents to AIDS-related illnesses.

4. POZ Magazine Named Him One of Its 100 Most Influential Young People

Mathew Rodriguez has been described as a “queer, Latino, New York city-based award-winning journalist, essayist and activist.” He is a staff writer for Out Magazine, but his work has also appeared in Slate, The Advocate, Refinery 29, Modern Loss and more. In 2014, POZ Magazine named him on of the “top 100 most influential youth” on their annual list. HIV Equal also named him “one of the top 10 most captivating voices of 2014,” and Mused Magazine named him “one of 2014’s Top 10 Game-Changers.”

Rodriguez is a member of the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Association of Health Care Journalists.

5. Rodriguez Holds a Journalism Degree from NYU

Rodriguez earned his BA, in English and Comparataive Literature, from Fordham University; he graduated, Summa Cum Laude, in 2011. He went on to earn an MA in journalism from New York University.