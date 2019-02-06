PHOTOS: Melania Trump in Black Contrasts Democrats Dressed in White for SOTU 2019

Here are photos of First Lady Melania Trump and other members of President Donald Trump’s family at the State of the Union address for 2019. The SOTU was delayed one week due to the government shutdown. Interestingly, Melania was dressed in all black, painting a sharp contrast to the Democrats who were dressed in all white.

Last year, Melania was dressed in a white pantsuit:

This year, many Democratic Congresswomen chose to wear white. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said in a press conference, “Today we stand together wearing white in solidarity with the women of the suffrage movement who refused to take no for an answer. To an administration that has closed its eyes to women, we will be seen.”

Trump will be looking out on a sea of Democratic women in white. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) pic.twitter.com/uSbW1Bd1fK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 6, 2019

Many Democratic women lawmakers are wearing white tonight, creating a striking image on the House of Representatives floor. @FLOTUS provided a contrasting color, wearing black. (She wore a white pantsuit one year to her husband's address.) — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 6, 2019

It is interesting to note that Melania Trump wore all black today, versus the white she wore last year, while the Democrats were wearing white this year.

But it’s probably not so odd that she’s wearing black. Because Melania Trump chose last year to wear all white, it was unlikely that she would wear white again this year.

