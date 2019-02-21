Melissa DeLoatch: A Tribute to the Hero Mother Who Died Saving Her Kids

Melissa DeLoatch, the loving mother of six children, was killed after a driver ran over her family twice in front of a 7-11 in New York on Wednesday. One of her children said that she sacrificed herself to try to save their lives, diving in front of her baby’s stroller. Authorities did not release her name right away, but a GoFundMe page created by a cousin identified her.

1. DeLoatch, Who Was Pregnant, Threw Herself in Front of a Stroller To Save Her Children’s Lives

DeLoatch, 32, sacrificed her own life to try to save her children as a driver aimed at them and ran over them twice. One of her children told ABC that she threw herself in front of the stroller to save their lives. She died at the hospital.

She was pregnant, ABC 7 reported.

The father, 35, and at least three children had serious but not life-threatening injuries. The children ranged in age from just a couple of months old to 10 years.

2. The Driver Ran Over the Family Twice After He Was Asked Not To Smoke, Officials Said. He Pleaded Not Guilty.

Flowers left at the Rockland 7-11 where Jason Mendez of Washingtonville is charged with running down a family of eight, killing the mother,32, seriously injuring the father,35. @wcbs880 #Garnerville pic.twitter.com/1k6hYxxKJh — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) February 21, 2019

Jason Mendez, 35, was smoking near the family outside a 7-Eleven in Rockland County on 75 N. Central Highway when the father asked him not to smoke, the New York Post reported. An employee at the 7-Eleven said the driver went ballistic when the dad asked him not to smoke near the children, ABC 7 reported. The two started arguing, and Mendez then jumped into his car and drove into the family, according to witnesses. Authorities said that he then reversed and hit them a second time. He also hit the 7-Eleven building.

Mendez has been charged with second-degree murder and seven counts of second-degree attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty, the New York Post reported. He’s being held in Rockland County jail.

The criminal complaint, which you can read here, says in part:

Jason Mendez, while operating a 2013 Infinity… intentionally drove his vehicle across the parking lot of the 7-11 store … into a family of 8 persons standing on the sidewalk out front. After striking the family with his vehicle Mendez reversed backwards approximately 20 feet, put his car into drive, and drove forward over the members of the family a second time.”

3. DeLoatch Was Always Trying To Help Her Family, Including Seeking Donations for Her Baby with Sickle Cell Anemia

DeLoatch was always looking out for her family, even though times had not been easy for them. They had a sick child and at one point lost everything, but managed to find their way back to stability before the crash on Wednesday, according to her social media posts.

Facebook posts showed that just a little less than a year ago, she asked for donations to help her pay for treatments for her baby who had sickle cell anemia and bleeding on the brain. “She needs to go to many doctors and the funding for our family isn’t good asking for any help please. Everything is very much appreciated,” she wrote.

A few months later, she shared that her family had needed to stay in a shelter for a while due to financial issues, but they were able to eventually find a home to live in. She wrote, “We lost everything and had to start over.”

4. DeLoatch Was Loved by Family & Friends, Who Are Writing Tributes to Her Online

DeLoatch was loved and will be greatly missed. Her family and friends have been sharing heartbroken posts on social media, talking about what a wonderful person she was. Her brother wrote on Facebook, “i love you more anything … your kids love you … were going to miss you so much till the day we meet again love you.”

Her husband has also been sharing heartbreaking messages on Facebook about how much he loves and misses his wife. “I love u Melissa Shawn DeLoatch come home to me n our 6 babys.”

A friend wrote on Facebook, “This is my friend Melissa who lost her life today because of a senseless act from an aggressive driver. Her 6 kids are now without their mother and have injuries of their own. Please prayer warriors, pray for this family and help them through this terrible tragedy.”

5. A GoFundMe Has Been Created to Help the Family

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. So far more than $10,000 has been raised toward a $20,000 goal. DeLoatch’s cousin wrote on the GoFundMe:

I am asking for help to bury my older cousin and donations to help take care of her 6 children. Today Melissa DeLoatch lost her life and is survived by her Husband, mom, step-dad, brothers, 6 children, and many others. Melissa’s life was taken by an aggressive driver that ran her and her children over at a 7-11 in Garneville, NY. Any donation is is truly appreciated. All funds will go towards her burial and the care of her children. 3 children are still hospitalized and the other 3 will need to see other doctors. Melissa did what any mother would have done and tried to protect her children. She was a true hero. Melissa was full of love, smiles, life and so much more. All of us are going to miss you beyond words can explain.

If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe, the link is here.