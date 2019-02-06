Nancy Pelosi’s Expressions During Trump’s State of the Union [PHOTOS]

Things between Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, and President Donald Trump haven’t been easy lately. That’s why a lot of people are very interested in how Pelosi will appear during Trump’s State of the Union speech tonight. In fact, jokes and memes are already starting to circulate on social media. Here are photos of Nancy Pelosi during Trump’s speech and reactions to what she’s doing.

First, a little background: Trump’s speech was delayed for a week because of the government shutdown, and that was partially because of Pelosi. They’ve been fighting back and forth for weeks. She asked Trump to delay the SOTU until after the shutdown ended.

In response, Trump canceled one of Pelosi’s flights out of the country during the shutdown. Finally, Pelosi told Trump they would not invite him to speak during the shutdown because of security concerns. Trump said he agreed and would not host a SOTU until the shutdown was over. Now, during a temporary end to the shutdown, the SOTU is happening. But a second shutdown looms ahead. In the meantime, we’re having a State of the Union address.

Letter from President Trump to the @SpeakerPelosi: "It is my great honor to accept." #sotu pic.twitter.com/l7GvwWbKFw — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2019

Here are photos of Pelosi and reactions from tonight.

Some say that Pelosi just looks kind of bored.

Others say she’s just thinking about something else, and they found it pretty funny:

And others thought she was being rude in that moment:

And what is she so conspicuously leafing through as the 45th President of the United States is giving his State of the Union? How churlish you are @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/YuYoMpBNy7 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 6, 2019

But what IS she reading?

Anyone else notice #Pelosi keeps looking down at papers during the president's address? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/uiDH3aGLch — Eddie McCoven (@EddieMcCovenTV) February 6, 2019

Some have joked that she’s doing a crossword.

Sometimes she looked pretty serious, but she might have just been trying to keep her expression blank.

It’s nice to see Nancy Pelosi back in that seat 😎 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/xoiPjE6ZgB — Harrison Morgan (@HarrisonPHL) February 6, 2019

But sometimes she didn’t contain her emotions completely.

Nancy Pelosi shaking her head “no” after Trump said the #SOTU is strong is a MOOD pic.twitter.com/6bwNumHogB — Adam J. Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) February 6, 2019

Some people noticed her expressions especially while Trump was discussing investigations into his administration.

Nancy Pelosi's face while Trump lambastes investigations is a MOOD. #SOTU — mariafernanda (@m_ggmezz) February 6, 2019

But at one point, she may have actually raised her hand to stop people from booing or being loud and speaking over Trump.

Nancy Pelosi raised her hand to silence those booing in the audience. That's a move. #SOTU — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) February 6, 2019

Then there was the moment she very strongly applauded when Trump talked about compromise.

This moment..House Speaker Pelosi with the emphatic applause right in President Trump's face..after he mentioned compromise. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vvGcMOUbDX — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) February 6, 2019

It was kind of a sarcastic clap:

Nancy Pelosi straight up giving Trump the baby shark here #SOTU pic.twitter.com/n4rCkIaxxP — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 6, 2019

Pelosi looked very surprised when Trump talked about full paid family leave for both parents of newborns. She wasn’t expecting that announcement.

Trump calls for "full paid family leave for both parents of newborns." Pelosi is clearly surprised/confused. #SotU — ᴍᴜɢꜱʏ'ꜱ ʀᴀᴘ ꜱʜᴇᴇᴛ (@MugsysRapSheet) February 6, 2019

But overall, she looked unhappy most of the time.

And later into the evening, it really looked like she had taken a lot of notes. You can see some pretty heavy marks through the back of her papers, if you look closely.

And the mystery remains: what is she reading?

This is a developing story.