Netflix Locked-Down Thursday After Reports of a Possible Shooter

At #netflix. On lockdown. Foer Netflix employee threatening to shoot. pic.twitter.com/0vaVMKLcYb — Sarah Faubion/Smith (@faubs) February 15, 2019

Los Angeles TV station KTLA reported that its location and nearby Netflix headquarters were locked-down after the LAPD got a report of a person with a gun at the streaming giant’s Hollywood studio lot Thursday.

Netflix On Active Shooter Lockdown https://t.co/5AwD6RfKPO — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2019

KTLA reported that LAPD officer Tony Im said police had gotten “’second hand’ information about a person who was armed.”

Shortly after the first report, Netflix released a statement.

KTLA, NETFLIX lot on lockdown still. What’s happening outside. pic.twitter.com/2NdBgo4FXD — Kimberly Cheng (@KimberlyChengTV) February 15, 2019

“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Netflix’s manager of communications Jenna Marotta tweeted.

Netflix’s LA campus is on lockdown for a possible shooter. Helicopters overhead, police everywhere here. Roads closed. Employees were evacuated from one building to another. Just overheard one co-worker calling his grandma to allay her fears. Another scary day in America. — Jenna Marotta (@jennamarotta) February 15, 2019

“Netflix’s LA campus is on lockdown for a possible shooter. Helicopters overhead, police everywhere here. Roads closed. Employees were evacuated from one building to another. Just overheard one co-worker calling his grandma to allay her fears. Another scary day in America.

One in Custody After Netflix, KTLA Put on Lockdown by Active Shooter https://t.co/k0Q7OyZXCR pic.twitter.com/QK83KoUiZI — Zyite.com (@zyiteblog) February 15, 2019

Then moments later, Deadline Hollywood reported, “that the alleged gun carrying suspect has been arrested.”

The studio is located close the Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue. The entire area was reported locked down with “employees were also not allowed on the studio amid the investigation.”

There is a man with a gun currently in the Netflix building. The entire lot is on lock down. pic.twitter.com/QJhWEjpBRO — jazz (@jazzywazzzy) February 15, 2019

As details emerged, a local reporter learned that there was never an active shooter but a former employee was arrested.

No active shooter at Netflix…Tthank God) Just off phone with LAPD: A former #Netflix employee told someone he had a gun, that person told LAPD. No one was at or near Neftlix with a gun.. the person who made the threat was arrested off site. — Jessica Rosenthal (@jessicafoxnews) February 15, 2019

“No active shooter at Netflix…Tthank God) Just off phone with LAPD: A former #Netflix employee told someone he had a gun, that person told LAPD. No one was at or near Neftlix with a gun.. the person who made the threat was arrested off site.”

UPDATE: Suspect arrested at his residence, not Sunset Bronson Studios https://t.co/KOOnOLeQgw — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 15, 2019

Marotta posted two updates:

“We are hearing news reports that the Netflix suspect is in custody, but employees have not been cleared to leave.”

Then a short time later, “Netflix employees have been notified that they may leave the building on foot at this time. The parking garage and one building remain closed.”

This is a developing story.